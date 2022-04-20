COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Wednesday

On Tuesday, Quebec reported 2,281 people in hospital (an increase of 61 from the previous day), including 101 in intensive care (an increase of six from the previous day).

The province reported 1,783 new cases of COVID-19 and 18 deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 1,021,106 confirmed cases, and 14,714 people have died.

The province also reported 10,636 health-care workers absent for COVID-related reasons.

91 per cent of the eligible population in the province (aged five and up) have received one dose of the vaccine; 87 per cent have received two doses, and 54 per cent have received three doses.

*The new cases are those reported to the Quebec government only. They are believed to be an underrepresentation of the virus's spread, given the limited availability of PCR tests and use of home testing kits.

*Quebec's Health Ministry no longer reports COVID-19 numbers on the weekend.

Medicago's Covifenz vaccine — a Quebec-based recombinant protein vaccine and the only plant-based vaccine against COVID-19 on the market — is struggling to find takers.



The province's immunization committee issued its guidance Tuesday on Covifenz vaccine, saying established mRNA vaccines such as those made by Pfizer and Moderna have been shown to be more effective.

In February, Health Canada authorized Covifenz for adults 18 to 64, but the World Health Organization did not accept its application for emergency use because cigarette company Philip Morris has one-fifth ownership of Medicago.

Health officials said Covifenz doses are expected to be available in late May.

Laval hospital visit restrictions

The Laval regional health authority is tightening rules for hospital visitors in light of the sixth wave.

Starting today, only one caregiver or visitor per patient will be allowed at the Cité-de-la-Santé Hospital

and the Jewish Rehabilitation Hospital.

The rules will apply until further notice, the Centre intégré de santé et de services sociaux (CISSS) de Laval said in a news release Tuesday.

Ottawa keeps mask requirement for travellers

Canada's transport minister, Omar Alghabra, is giving no indication his government plans to drop its masking requirement for air and train passengers in this country in the near future.

"We constantly consult our experts, and whenever the advice that we receive changes because the circumstances change, we will change our regulation," he said Tuesday. "But for now, it is what it is."

His comments come after a federal judge in Florida struck down a national mask mandate on airplanes and mass transit in the U.S. Monday.

The judge's decision freed airlines, airports and mass transit systems to make their own decisions about mask requirements, resulting in a mix of responses.

Top COVID-19 stories