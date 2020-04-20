COVID-19 in Quebec: Hospital workers from Quebec City, Armed Forces help struggling CHSLDs

Quebec has 18,357 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 877 patients have died.

There are 1,102 people in hospital, including 183 in intensive care. Here's a guide to the numbers.

CEGEP students will not have the grades from their winter term included in their R-Score, used for university admissions.

Long-term care homes in the Montreal area are getting support from the army and health-care workers from Quebec City.

The SAAQ is now providing licensing and registration services, modified to follow public health guidelines.

At least 3,000 health-care workers in the province have tested positive for COVID-19. They account for nearly one sixth of the total cases.

Hospital staff from Quebec City and members of the Canadian Armed Forces with health-care experience are among those now working in long-term care homes in the Montreal area, where health authorities have struggled to overcome staff shortages and contain COVID-19.

About 125 nursing officers, medical technicians and support personnel from the Armed Forces are now working in five CHSLDs in Montreal, Laval and the South Shore.

As well, a team of health-care workers from the provincial capital will help at a long-term care facility in Laval.

Because the number of COVID-19 cases is much lower in the capital region, workers were asked if they would like to lend a hand elsewhere, said Pierre Émond, a spokesperson for their union at the CHU de Québec.

About a dozen workers are heading to Residence l'Éden, where about 20 per cent of residents have tested positive for the virus.

The Canadian Armed Forces began working at CHSLDs on the weekend. They are now helping out in the following residences:

Manoir de Verdun

Résidence Yvon Brunet à Ville-Émard

Hôpital Sainte-Anne à Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue

Centre Valéo à Saint Lambert

Villa Val des arbres à Laval

Residents in Quebec's long-term account for more than half the province's deaths. In Montreal, 75 per cent of CHSLDs have confirmed cases of the virus.

The number of people in hospital and intensive care due to COVID-19 dropped Sunday, but the province also recorded an additional 72 deaths, the fourth-highest rise since the pandemic hit the province.

The number of people in hospital dropped to 1,102 from 1,130 a day earlier, while the number of people in intensive care fell from 258 to 183.

Residential construction resumes

Residential construction and renovation projects that had been scheduled to be finished by July 31 can resume today in Quebec.

Thousands of projects had been shelved amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Quebec union for construction workers and Quebec's home builders' association say they will be inspecting work sites as they open to make sure measures are being taken to prevent further spread of the virus.

The sector was added to Quebec's essential services last week. Premier François Legault said he was concerned what the pause would mean for Quebecers who were planning to move this year.

Businesses deemed non-essential are closed until May 5, but public health officials say it's unlikely that everything will reopen at once.