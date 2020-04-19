COVID-19 in Quebec: Food banks seeing spike in demand

Quebec has 18,357 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 877 patients have died.

There are 1,102 people in hospital, including 183 in intensive care. Here's a guide to the numbers.

Canadian military medical personnel arrived to help in critically short-staffed long-term care homes.

Montreal's state of emergency has been extended until April 22.

Canadian Rangers are being sent to the Innu communities of Nutashquan and Ekuanitshit. Army personnel are also providing support to the province's long-term care homes.

The number of people in hospital and intensive care due to COVID-19 has dropped, according to numbers released Sunday by Quebec's public health department, but the province also recorded an additional 72 deaths, the fourth-highest rise since the pandemic hit the province.

The deaths bring the total in Quebec to 877. There are now 18,357 confirmed cases, a rise of 836.

The number of people in hospital dropped to 1,102 from 1,130 a day earlier, while the number of people in intensive care fell from 258 to 183. ICU numbers were last this low 11 days ago.

Food bank demand has doubled in some rural areas

With most businesses still closed in the province, and unemployment escalating, more Quebecers are seeking the services of food banks.

Armand Kayolo, executive director of the food bank Moisson Outaouais, says demand has doubled in some rural areas of Quebec and increased by 50 per cent provincewide.

He said the Moisson network usually serves about half a million people across Quebec through local food banks.

The increased workload, paired with the stress of trying to stay safe, is taking a psychological toll on employees.

"Our Moisson, we meet every morning" as a way of keeping spirits up, he said on CBC Montreal's All in a Weekend .

"We share our information, we share our experiences so that we can help each other."

Those in need of food can register with their local food bank .

Kayolo said food banks are looking for monetary donations and large donations of food.