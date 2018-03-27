COVID-19 in Quebec: In mea culpa, Legault says he should have raised wages of long-term care workers long ago

Quebec has 16,798 confirmed cases of COVID-19 — an increase of 981 new cases. With 58 more deaths recorded, a total of 688 people have died of COVID-19.

There are 1,076 people in hospital, including 207 in intensive care. Here's a guide to the numbers.

A 44-year-old from the Montérégie is the first doctor in Quebec to die from COVID-19.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has confirmed 125 military medical personnel are on their way to help in critically short-staffed long-term care homes.

Premier François Legault says schools won't reopen in the short term.

The National Assembly's suspension has been extended until May 5.

Quebec Premier François Legault said Friday he took "full responsibility" for the "deteriorating" situation in the province's long-term care facilities during the coronavirus pandemic, and that he should have done more, much earlier in his government's mandate, to address staffing shortages.

Legault began his daily update with a striking moment of self-reflection. He said he's spent many sleepless nights, contemplating the outbreaks in nursing homes and wondering if he could have done things differently.

He said he has lingered on the fact that "we didn't better care for the elderly, the most vulnerable."

If it could be redone, Legault said, "I would have increased salaries faster" to deal with the chronic shortage of health-care workers in CHSLDs.

"We came into this crisis poorly equipped, and then this situation deteriorated for many reasons."

Right now, with many workers sick or forced into self-isolation as the coronavirus sweeps through long-term care homes, the premier said there is a shortfall of 1,800 health-care workers exacerbating the staffing problems that already existed.

Legault said the provincial officials have been working their way through thousands of offers of help from Quebecers who have contacted the government through its recruiting portal, and he asked for patience from people concerned their efforts to assist were being ignored.

Almost 52,000 people offered their services, Legault said, and the province has contacted nearly 30,000 of them. The province has hired 6,773 people — 4,676 of whom are already working — and a further 2,097 declined offers.

Montreal's rate of infection curve is levelling off, and the city's public health officials hope to see a decrease in the number of new cases in the coming days.

Public Health Director Mylène Drouin has warned, however, that Montreal can expect to see the numbers of deaths and hospitalizations rise in the coming weeks, as more of the people infected experience complications of the disease.

The number of deaths in the province as a whole rose sharply Thursday, but Premier François Legault says that's because Quebec has started to include probable cases in that number.

He and Quebec health officials will be holding their daily briefing on the situation in the province at 1 p.m. You can watch it here or on the CBC Montreal Facebook page.

Legault has said provincial officials would no longer be providing updates on weekends, unless there is important news.

The premier explained Thursday that not all the deaths happened in the last 24 hours — public health authorities have decided to factor in some who have died recently but never tested positive for the coronavirus.

The goal, he said, is to get closer to the true number of deaths due to COVID-19.

Among the dead is Dr. Huy Hao Dao, 44, a community health specialist from the Monterégie region — the first Quebec doctor to fall victim to the pandemic.

Quebec has 15,857 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There are 1,018 people in hospital, including 209 in intensive care — nine fewer than Wednesday.

Quebec long-term care homes continue to struggle with staffing issues, while the number of positive COVID-19 cases at those establishments continues to rise.

At the publicly owned CHSLD Sainte-Dorothée in Laval, Radio-Canada learned 55 people have died since March 17, a number eight times that of the home's usual monthly death rate.

The daughter of a woman who died after contracting the coronavirus at CHSLD Herron in Dorval wants to pursue the private residence in a class action lawsuit, claiming at least $2 million in damages.

Thirty-one people died at the home in less than a month. The local health board, the CIUSSS de l'Ouest-de-l'Île, stepped in March 29, and soon took over management at the home.

The lawsuit application alleges the residence "subjected the residents of the CHSLD Herron to neglect, mistreatment, pain and discomfort, and have robbed them of their dignity."

Legault says long-term care homes are facing a shortfall of about 2,000 staff, but that 2,000 medical specialists have offered to step in since his appeal to them Wednesday.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirmed Friday morning that 125 medically trained military personnel are on the way to Quebec long-term care homes. to help out.