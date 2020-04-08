COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Friday

On Thursday, Quebec reported 2,154 people in hospital (an increase of 94 from the previous day), including 96 in intensive care (an increase of 13 from the previous day).

The province reported 3,190 new cases of COVID-19 and 26 deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 1,010,196 confirmed cases, and 14,618 people have died.

The province also reported 12,995 health-care workers absent for COVID-related reasons.

91 per cent of the eligible population in the province (aged five and up) have received one dose of the vaccine; 87 per cent have received two doses, and 54 per cent have received three doses.

*The new cases are those reported to the Quebec government only. They are believed to be an underrepresentation of the virus's spread, given the limited availability of PCR tests and use of home testing kits.

*Quebec's Health Ministry no longer reports COVID-19 numbers on the weekend.

Quebecers may be fed up with the pandemic, but COVID-19 cases are on the rise and so are hospital admissions.

With the first long weekend of the spring upon us, Quebec infectious diseases specialists say it's unrealistic to expect people not to gather, so they shared some tips to help limit the risk of infection during your weekend gatherings.

During big events, experts say it's important to be prudent and mindful of others, especially those who are more vulnerable to the disease.

Experts agree that if you have any COVID-19 symptoms — no matter how mild — you should cancel your plans and stay home.

WATCH | Montrealers explain their plans for this holiday weekend:

Are Montrealers gathering this holiday weekend? Duration 1:16 Reporter Sharon Yonan-Renold asks Atwater market-goers their plans for the long weekend amid the sixth wave. 1:16

If you don't have symptoms, they suggest testing yourself with a rapid test a few hours before the event, paying particular attention to swabbing your nose as well as either the inside of both cheeks or the back of your throat.

Experts also say ventilation is your best friend. If it's not possible to gather outside, as rain is in the forecast this weekend, then crack some windows open, and you should also think about masking up.

Novovax vaccine now available

The Novovax vaccine is now available in the province, giving Quebecers a fourth option when it comes to getting a COVID-19 shot.

The protein-based, two-dose vaccine was approved for use in Canadians age 18 and older by Health Canada in February.

It will be offered as a first or a second dose, especially to those who have a contraindication to mRNA vaccines, such as Pfizer or Moderna, or to those who refuse them.

Currently, Quebec has received some 7,500 doses, and 220,000 doses could be delivered over the next few weeks, according to a news release from Quebec's Health Ministry.

For now, the vaccine will only be offered at drop-in clinics, because the vials last only a few hours after they are opened.

Top COVID-19 stories