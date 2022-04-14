COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Thursday

On Wednesday, Quebec reported 2,060 people in hospital (an increase of 122 from the previous day), including 83 in intensive care (an increase of 16 from the previous day).

The province reported 3,515 new cases of COVID-19 and 13 deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 1,007,006 confirmed cases, and 14,592 people have died.

The province also reported a total of 18,963,907 doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered, including 38,839 doses in the last 24 hours.

91 per cent of the eligible population in the province (aged five and up) have received one dose of the vaccine; 87 per cent have received two doses, and 54 per cent have received three doses.

*The new cases are those reported to the Quebec government only. They are believed to be an underrepresentation of the virus's spread, given the limited availability of PCR tests and use of home testing kits.

*Quebec's Health Ministry no longer reports COVID-19 numbers on the weekend.

As Quebecers get ready for the long holiday weekend that is likely to be filled with large gatherings, the province's interim public health director says they should be mindful of limiting the spread of both the coronavirus and the seasonal flu.

During a news conference on Wednesday, Dr. Luc Boileau said an unseasonal wave of influenza has begun in Quebec.

He said the province will not impose limits on the size of gatherings this weekend. Instead, he's asking Quebecers to "manage their risk" and avoid getting together with others if they have symptoms of either COVID-19 or the flu.

The beginning of the flu season coincides with a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases and patients.

Benoit Barbeau, a virologist at the Université du Québec à Montréal, says there are steps Quebecers can take to reduce the risk of spreading the virus, such as bringing the party outdoors if possible, avoiding too many people in the same room or the same house, and keeping windows open to allow air to circulate.

"If there isn't too many people in the same place, using the mask is something that definitely should be in mind," he said.

Novovax vaccine now available

The Novovax vaccine is now available in the province, giving Quebecers a fourth option when it comes to getting a COVID-19 shot.

The protein-based, two-dose vaccine was approved for use in Canadians age 18 and older by Health Canada in February.

It will be offered as a first or a second dose, especially to those who have a contraindication to mRNA vaccines, such as Pfizer or Moderna, or to those who refuse them.

Currently, Quebec has received some 7,500 doses, and 220,000 doses could be delivered over the next few weeks, according to a news release from Quebec's Health Ministry.

For now, the vaccine will only be offered at drop-in clinics, because the vials last only a few hours after they are opened.

ERs in Eastern Townships under pressure

The health authority in Quebec's Eastern Townships is asking residents to avoid going to the emergency room without a valid reason as the number of patients swells due to the sixth wave and other viruses.

During a news briefing Wednesday, health officials asked that people exercise good judgment and consult other health services when the situation allows to avoid further plugging up ERs.

"All the hospitals in the Eastern Townships are overloaded at the moment," said Dr. Geneviève Simard-Racine, assistant head of the emergency department at the Granby Hospital.

Dr. Stéphanie Blais-Boilard, the physician in charge of the family medicine group (GMF) of Haut-Saint-François, says that many options are available to patients, even if they don't have a family doctor.

Among other things, she advises calling the 811 line, visiting CLSCs, or consulting a pharmacist who can answer all questions about medication, adjust doses and provide health advice.

