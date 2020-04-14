COVID-19 in Quebec: CHSLD Herron owners defend actions at home where 31 died

As the local health board and the owners of the private residence clash over which is at fault for the horrific conditions denounced by workers at CHSLD Herron, families wonder why more wasn't done sooner, by either.

The local health authority, the West Island CIUSSS, took over management of CHSLD Herron in Dorval in Montreal's West Island on March 29, after its administration asked for help due to dire staff shortages.

But it was only Saturday that the CIUSSS's CEO, Lynne McVey, addressed reporters. And only the night before that board administrators discovered there had been 31 deaths at the home in less than three weeks.

"All I know is the lack of care was a problem that continued even after the CIUSSS had come in on March 29, and the lack of care was acute," said Peter Wheeland, who pulled his mother out of the residence days ago and brought her to St. Mary's Hospital, in an interview on As It Happens.

"I mean I can't believe that the government was powerless to do anything simply because it was a private institution."

An owner of Katasa Group, which manages CHSLD Herron, spoke out Monday, saying the group had done everything it could.

"It's not easy for me and my family to be called murderers," said Katherine Chowieri. "We tried to collaborate with the CIUSSS, we asked them for help.

Premier François Legault said Monday there was a difference between asking for help and disclosing that 31 people had died, which the CIUSSS only discovered after a court injunction granted them access to patient files late last week.

He blamed much of the problems at care homes in the province on the fact there have been staff shortages, namely a lack of personal support workers. He said it's a career that has been difficult to attract workers to because of the low salaries and heavy workload.

Death tolls continue to climb at care homes

Thirty-three people have died at the Institut universitaire de gériatrie de Montréal since March 25, Radio-Canada has learned.

CHSLD Laflèche in Shawinigan, another long-term care home hard-hit by the virus, reported a total of 27 deaths.

Some families say their loved ones have suffered because of the province's ban on caregivers in care homes amid COVID-19. They say those people provided the care the homes couldn't because of those staff shortages.

But Marguerite Blais, Quebec's minister responsible for seniors, said it was an important measure to prevent further spread of the novel coronavirus.

"We have to listen la santé publique. It's very important because we don't want another wave. We don't want this situation coming back again," Blais told reporters Monday.

Residential construction to resume

While Legault has backed away somewhat from his suggestion that children could return to school by the beginning of May, he says he wants residential construction workers back on the job.

The province says major renovation projects like his can ramp back up starting April 20, as residential construction has been added to the essential services list, assuming a project is slated to be finished by July 31.

As well as residential construction, the list of new essential services includes:

Landscaping and lawn maintenance, including swimming pool stores, as of April 15.

Garden centres and nurseries, as of April 15.

Products, parts and other equipment necessary for transportation and logistics services, as of April 15.

Service stations, vehicle maintenance and repairs, tow trucks and roadside assistance, as of April 15.

Peak in cases expected this weekend

Horacio Arruda, Quebec's public health director, says the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the province should peak this weekend, as predicted.

However, he said to expect a spike in deaths and hospitalizations in the weeks following that, as it can take time for complications tied to the disease to arise.