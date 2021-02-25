COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Wednesday

On Tuesday, Quebec reported 1,938 people in hospital (an increase of 145 from the previous day), including 67 in intensive care (a decrease of two from the previous day).

The province reported 2,596 new cases of COVID-19 and 35 deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 1,003,491 confirmed cases, and 14,579 people have died.

The province also reported a total of 18,923,834 doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered, including 25,602 doses in the last 24 hours.

91 per cent of the eligible population in the province (aged five and up) have received one dose of the vaccine; 87 per cent have received two doses, and 53 per cent have received three doses.

*The new cases are those reported to the Quebec government only. They are believed to be an underrepresentation of the virus's spread, given the limited availability of PCR tests and use of home testing kits.

*Quebec's Health Ministry no longer reports COVID-19 numbers on the weekend.

Quebec's interim public health director Dr. Luc Boileau will provide an update on the COVID-19 situation in the province today as many Quebecers prepare to meet with family, including elderly parents and grandparents, over the Easter long weekend.

Officials have warned hospitalizations were expected to rise this week and next, but not to reach the January peak of 3,140. According to the latest data, 1,938 are currently in hospital with the virus.

Boileau has urged vigilance and for people to reduce their contacts in the days before planned visits with vulnerable family members, to avoid picking up and passing on the virus.

Boileau will be speaking at 1 p.m. alongside Dr. Jean Longtin, a microbiologist with the Quebec Health Ministry.

NACI recommends boosters for 18+

Canada's National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) is now strongly recommending that all adults and immunocompromised children aged 12 to 17 get a first COVID-19 booster shot as Canada experiences a resurgence of the virus.

"It doesn't matter where you are in Canada right now. I would advise getting that booster shot," said Chief Public Health Officer of Canada Dr. Theresa Tam Tuesday.

Dr. Tam said the recent surge across Canada has been driven by the Omicron variant and its BA.2 subvariant.

"We are seeing that resurgence, whether you call it the sixth wave or however many waves there is in your local jurisdiction, it is a resurgence," she said. "And that is why it's important to get that booster now."

