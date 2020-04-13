COVID-19 in Quebec: Gaps remain in Montreal's effort to help homeless people

Quebec has 12,846 confirmed cases of COVID-19. A total of 328 Quebecers have died. Here's a guide to the numbers.

31 people have died at a private CHSLD in Dorval since March 13. Five of those deaths have been attributed COVID-19.

The virus is exacting a cruel toll on a growing list of seniors' residences and long-term care centres, with public and private facilities reporting high numbers of deaths.

Quebec's teachers will be trained to work in the health-care network.

Montreal's homeless are struggling to find a place to stay amid the pandemic. Anyone gathering outside can face steep fines.

The health agency for the northern Quebec region of Nunavik reported three new cases Sunday, bringing the total to 10.

Advocates for Montreal's homeless say many still have nowhere to go — even those awaiting their COVID-19 test results.

David Chapman, a project co-ordinator at Resilience Montreal, says if the homeless might choose to not get tested at all if they do not get support.

"The truth is a lot of homeless have a small pet or an addiction," he said.

"This needs to be incorporated into the model that we're going with."

One woman he accompanied over the weekend was denied emergency shelter as she awaited her test result because she had a dog.

The City of Montreal declared a state of emergency two weeks ago and set up outdoor centres where the homeless can spend the day.

Shelter space has also been created downtown, and the old Royal Victoria Hospital is being used as an isolation centre for homeless who may have the virus.

Teachers to support health-care workers

Quebec's Health Ministry has asked the Education Ministry to provide a list of staff who could be re-assigned to work in the health-care network.

The Health Ministry said in a statement that teachers who have recently worked in health care will be put to work as soon as their counterpart in education confirms they are available. Some are already lending a hand on a volunteer basis.

Other teachers will be trained based on the needs of regional health agencies and the workforce available.

Several indicators suggest Quebec will likely avoid the worst-case scenarios feared by public health experts, including the overcrowded hospitals that contributed to thousands of deaths in Italy and Spain.

In the latest figures, released Sunday, 554 new confirmed cases were reported, bringing the provincial total to 12,846. That's the third consecutive day that the number of new cases has dropped. Hospitalizations are also trending downward.