COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Tuesday

On Monday, Quebec reported 1,793 people in hospital (an increase of 85 from the previous day), including 69 in intensive care (a decrease of two from the previous day).

The province reported 2,234 new cases of COVID-19 and six deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 1,000,895 confirmed cases, and 14,544 people have died.

The province also reported a total of 18,897,267 doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered, including 13,444 doses in the last 24 hours.

91 per cent of the eligible population in the province (aged five and up) have received one dose of the vaccine; 87 per cent have received two doses, and 53 per cent have received three doses.

*The new cases are those reported to the Quebec government only. They are believed to be an underrepresentation of the virus's spread, given the limited availability of PCR tests and use of home testing kits.

*Quebec's Health Ministry no longer reports COVID-19 numbers on the weekend.

Quebec's health insurance board says twice as many family doctors are retiring compared to befire the pandemic — bad news for the estimated 1.5 million Quebecers on the waitlist for one.

Montreal is potentially facing the biggest loss, where family doctors already average 68 years of age.

Many say the working conditions, especially during the pandemic, are unsustainable, and pressure from the government to see more patients is causing some to burn out.

At least 1,000 family doctors are urgently needed in the province, according to the general practitioners' association, the Fédération des médecins omnipraticiens du Québec (FMOQ).

The province has announced its intention to step up alternatives for care and hopes to reduce the strain on family doctors by giving nurse practitioners, paramedics and pharmacists more power to treat patients instead.

4th doses for those 60+

Quebecers aged 60 and older can now book an appointment for their fourth dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

According to public health, a little more than half of all Quebecers aged five and older have had their boosters. It also says the vast majority of people currently hospitalized in intensive care are in that age group.

Officials are also continuing to urge all Quebecers to get a third dose.

New rapid test method

New data suggests that swabbing both cheeks and the back of the throat, before swabbing both nostrils, could yield more accurate rapid test results, interim public health director Dr. Luc Boileau said at a virtual news conference Friday.

The practice has been recommended in Ontario since February.

Details on the new testing procedure are available on the Quebec government's COVID-19 website, and in an instructional video.

WATCH | New procedure for using rapid tests:

Health Ministry explains new rapid test procedure Duration 0:58 Dr. Jean Longtin, a microbiologist with the Quebec Health Ministry, outlines the new COVID-19 rapid test swabbing procedure shown in a government video. 0:58

Top COVID-19 stories