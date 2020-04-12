What you need to know about COVID-19 in Quebec on Sunday

Quebec has 12,292 confirmed cases of COVID-19. A total of 289 Quebecers have died. There are 778 people in hospital, including 211 in intensive care.

31 people have died at a private CHSLD in Dorval since March 13. Five of those deaths have been attributed COVID-19.

Montreal has 5,861 cases of COVID-19 and the region's public health authority says the peak should come within days.

Here is what is open and what is closed over the long weekend.

The Quebec government is not scheduled to give a news conference today.

The owners of a private long-term care home in Dorval are under investigation after it was revealed that 31 residents had died there since March 13.

Provincial public health officials are now inspecting all private long-term care homes to ensure they are dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak properly.

The regional health authority for western Montreal has been put in charge of the residence, CHSLD Herron. The Health Ministry said that when they arrived at the end of March, most staff had already abandoned the residence and that conditions were dire.

"I think it looks a lot like major negligence," Premier François Legault said Saturday.

The Montreal police major crimes unit is in charge of the investigation. Officiers are at the residence this morning.

"It's going to be a long-term investigation," said police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant.

He said police are reviewing security camera footage and potential evidence.

Outbreak at LaSalle long-term care home

Another private long-term care home, Les Floralies in LaSalle, is also struggling with an outbreak of COVID-19.

The regional health agency has confirmed at least 12 deaths and 10 positive cases at the facility.

"They told us nothing," said Cathy MacGoon, whose grandmother lives at the home. "They didn't tell families anything."

According to an inspection report dated April of last year, the ministry identified several issues at Les Floralies that needed improvement, including involving the family members of residents in decisions and ensuring the residents know their rights.

A team from Quebec public health, including volunteer nurses, is now providing support to the residence.