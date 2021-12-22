COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Monday
4th dose available to 60-year-olds; New rapid test method recommended
- On Friday, Quebec reported 1,637 people in hospital (an increase of 55 from the previous day), including 62 in intensive care (a decrease of two from the previous day).
- The province reported 3,572 new cases of COVID-19 and 30 deaths.
- Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 992,649 confirmed cases, and 14,512 people have died.
- The province also reported a total of 18,818,996 doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered, including 35,199 doses in the last 24 hours.
- 91 per cent of the eligible population in the province (aged five and up) have received one dose of the vaccine; 87 per cent have received two doses, and 53 per cent have received three doses.
*The new cases are those reported to the Quebec government only. They are believed to be an underrepresentation of the virus's spread, given the limited availability of PCR tests and use of home testing kits.
*Quebec's Health Ministry no longer reports COVID-19 numbers on the weekend.
Quebecers aged 60 and older can now book an appointment for their fourth dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
According to public health, a little more than half of all Quebecers aged five and older have had their boosters. It also says the vast majority of people currently hospitalized in intensive care are in that age group.
New rapid test method
New data suggests that swabbing both cheeks and the back of the throat, before swabbing both nostrils, could yield more accurate rapid test results, interim public health director Dr. Luc Boileau said at a virtual news conference Friday.
The practice has been recommended in Ontario since February.
Details on the new testing procedure are available on the Quebec government's COVID-19 website, and in an instructional video.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea, vomiting).
- Sore throat
- Generalized muscle pain.
- Headache.
- Fatigue.
- Loss of appetite.
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
To reserve an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, you can go on the online portal quebec.ca/covidvaccine. You can also call 1-877-644-4545.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
