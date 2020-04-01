COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Wednesday

410 long-term care facilities in the province have reported at least one confirmed case of COVID-19, as they struggle to prevent the spread of the virus among them.

Quebec has 4,162 cases and 31 deaths attributable to COVID-19. There are 286 people in hospital, including 82 in intensive care.

There are 1,991 COVID-19 cases on the island of Montreal.

Montreal opened new shelters and outdoor day centres to reach out to homeless people.

Families of seniors living in long-term care homes in Quebec worry not enough is being done to protect them as the facilities emerge as some of the hardest-hit by the COVID-19 pandemic in Quebec, with more than 400 reporting confirmed cases of the virus.

Earlier this week, the province announced $133 million in emergency aid to seniors home and long-term care facilities to help them prevent the coronavirus from spreading further among them.

But Jim Psomas, whose mother is at the CHSLD Sainte-Dorothée where three people have died from COVID-19, says the money hasn't come soon enough.

"If your mom were to contract the virus, what options do you give us? Do we send her to the hospital or just try to keep her comfortable? She's 83 years old," Psomas said.

Meanwhile, the number of cases in Montreal continues to rise and now at 1,991 represents nearly half of all confirmed cases in the province.

One Montreal epidemiologist says the city should restrict access to and from the island.

"We have to close Montreal to protect the rest of Quebec," said Nima Machouf of Université de Montréal's school of public health.

"I don't understand why Montreal is taking its time to implement measures."

Mayor Valérie Plante has said she wanted the measures the city takes to be gradual and not impede on people's personal freedoms, as much as possible.