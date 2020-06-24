COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Wednesday

Quebec has 54,937 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 5,441 people have died, an increase of 53 new cases and 11 deaths. The government says sixof those newly reported deaths took place before June 16.

There are 500 people in hospital, including 52 in intensive care. Here's a guide to the numbers.

Quebec's public health director, Dr. Horacio Arruda, says the province is likely to see a second deadly wave of COVID-19 infections.

Arruda said it could come as early as mid-August, instead of in the fall as many have speculated.

"I think it's next to impossible that there won't be a second wave," he told Radio-Canada.

"Listen, I really hope I'm wrong."

Public health director Dr. Horacio Arruda says he's 95 per cent certain the province will be hit by a second wave of COVID-19 and we cannot let our guard down.

Quebecers plan a camping-filled summer

In just two days, the agency that manages Quebec's provincial parks network, SEPAQ, has sold twice as many annual park passes as it usually sells all year.

The passes went on sale on the SEPAQ website for $34.90 on Monday morning. That's half-price, thanks to a $5-million incentive program launched by the Quebec Tourism Ministry, in an effort to encourage Quebecers to vacation closer to home in the coming year.

As of Tuesday evening, more than 123,000 passes had been sold. That compares to the usual average of 60,000 passes per year, a spokesperson for SEPAQ said.