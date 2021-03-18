Special COVID-19 vaccination campaign targets parents of school children in Montreal's west end

A special vaccination campaign will launch in Côte Saint-Luc and Snowdon, and target parents of children who go to schools in those areas, a decision that's raising questions about who should be prioritized for vaccine doses.

According to a letter sent to parents at JPPS-Bialik, the United Talmud Torah and Herzliah, the campaign is a pilot project from Montreal Public Health "in response to the urgency presented by the presence of the variant in our region."

School administrators say the regional public health authority for West-Central Montreal will provide more information in the coming days about who exactly is eligible for the shots and how people can register.

Mordechai Antal, the president of the Federation of Teachers of Jewish Schools, said he spoke with school administrators on Wednesday, and was told they had just gotten off an emergency meeting with local health authorities.

Antal says he was told teachers and staff will not be included in the vaccination plan, and that's not sitting well with his members.

"All of them are just sort of flabbergasted that they've been on the, as it was described, on the front lines, in a sense, in the classroom trying to keep their classes open," Antal said.

"Why are the teachers, who are in the classroom on a daily basis, exposed to those same kids, not being vaccinated along with the parents?"

A request for comment from the West-Central regional health board was not immediately returned, but more details are expected later Thursday morning.

On Wednesday, Dr. Mylène Drouin, Montreal's public health director, said the spread of COVID-19 variants in the city's west end was concerning, especially within schools and daycares.

"We have big families," Drouin said. "We have children that go to different schools, so they bring the virus to the other schools."

Last week, Côte Saint-Luc Mayor Mitchell Brownstein, called on residents to take extra precautions given a recent spike in cases.