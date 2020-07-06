Multiple people who tested positive for COVID-19 attended Brossard bar, health authorities say

Public health authorities in the Montérégie want people who visited Mile Public House last Tuesday night to get tested for COVID-19.

Five people who were inside and on the patio of the bar, which is at the DIX30 shopping centre, between 8 p.m. and 3 a.m. June 30 have since tested positive for the virus.

In a Facebook post Sunday, Mile Public House says the establishment is working closely with health authorities.

"From what we know so far, it's five people from the same group, who were seated at the same table, who tested positive. We are in contact with the people concerned," the post says.

The bar says all employees are undergoing COVID-19 tests and those who were there that night are already in isolation.

Bars across the province were given the green light to reopen June 25.

With 7,928 cases of COVID-19 so far, the Montérégie is Quebec's second-hardest hit region, after Montreal.