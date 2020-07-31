Several patients, staff test positive for COVID-19 at Saint-Eustache hospital

Patients and staff in at least three wings of the Saint-Eustache hospital have tested positive for COVID-19, the regional health authority confirmed.

According to the CISSS des Laurentides, there have been 25 new cases of COVID-19 reported at the hospital since July 27. Of those cases, 14 are patients and 11 are staff.

The regional health authority says the hospital will remain open and all services will continue to be offered until further notice, but special safety measures will be in place to keep the virus from spreading.

Visits are also suspended in the three units affected by the outbreak.

All patients who tested positive will be placed in a "hot zone," designated to treat patients with COVID-19. The infected employees have been sent home until they recover, the CISSS said.

The hospital will be testing staff to get a better idea of how many people have been infected, and to prevent future cases.