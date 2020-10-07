COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Wednesday
Quebec Premier François Legault, Health Minister Christian Dubé and Public Health Director Dr. Horacio Arruda will hold a news conference at 3 p.m.
Provincial officials to give update on COVID-19 situation at 3 p.m.
- Quebec reported 1,364 new cases of COVID-19 and 17 more deaths on Tuesday. Two deaths were removed from the total because they were no longer deemed related to COVID-19. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 81,014 confirmed cases and 5,899 people have died.
- There are 397 people in hospital (an increase of 36), including 67 in intensive care (an increase of five).
- CBC Montreal is looking for health professionals who can help us cover issues surrounding the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Quebec. For more information, click here.
As cases continue to rise in several Quebec regions, provincial officials are set to give an update on the COVID-19 situation.
Premier François Legault, Health Minister Christian Dubé and Public Health Director Dr. Horacio Arruda will hold a news conference at 3 p.m.
And Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante will join the city's director of public health, Dr. Mylène Drouin, will give an update on the regional situation at 2 p.m.
Top COVID-19 stories today
- With COVID-19 surging, Quebec health minister calls on entire province to stay home
- Mandatory masks compound challenging year for Quebec high school students
- COVID Alert app will save lives, curb transmission rates, Quebec premier says
- Masks mandatory for high school students, organized sports prohibited in Quebec's red zones
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea).
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.