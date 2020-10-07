COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Wednesday

Quebec reported 1,364 new cases of COVID-19 and 17 more deaths on Tuesday. Two deaths were removed from the total because they were no longer deemed related to COVID-19. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 81,014 confirmed cases and 5,899 people have died.

There are 397 people in hospital (an increase of 36), including 67 in intensive care (an increase of five).

CBC Montreal is looking for health professionals who can help us cover issues surrounding the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Quebec. For more information, click here.

As cases continue to rise in several Quebec regions, provincial officials are set to give an update on the COVID-19 situation.

Premier François Legault, Health Minister Christian Dubé and Public Health Director Dr. Horacio Arruda will hold a news conference at 3 p.m.

And Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante will join the city's director of public health, Dr. Mylène Drouin, will give an update on the regional situation at 2 p.m.

