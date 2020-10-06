COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Tuesday

Quebec reported 1,191 new cases of COVID-19 and six more deaths on Monday. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 79,650 confirmed cases and 5,884 people have died.

There are 361 people in hospital (an increase of 27), including 62 in intensive care (a decrease of two).

CBC Montreal is looking for health professionals who can help us cover issues surrounding the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Quebec. For more information, click here.

Quebec Premier François Legault is asking Quebecers to download the federal government's COVID Alert app, which he says protects users' personal information and will serve as a key tool in curbing the province's surging transmission rates.

There are roughly six million people in Quebec who own a smartphone. Those phones can be used to save lives by downloading an app which employs Bluetooth technology to communicate with other phones — tracking every user's close, prolonged contacts of 15 minutes or more.

When somebody tests positive, they can get a code from public health to enter into the app.

The app then alerts everybody the user has come into contact with over the previous two weeks without revealing their name, the premier said in a news briefing late Monday afternoon.

"The greater the number of people who register, the greater success we will have in breaking the second wave," said Legault, calling the situation "critical" in Quebec's red zones.

Top COVID-19 stories today