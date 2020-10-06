COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Tuesday
Legault asking Quebecers to download the federal government's COVID Alert app
- Quebec reported 1,191 new cases of COVID-19 and six more deaths on Monday. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 79,650 confirmed cases and 5,884 people have died.
- There are 361 people in hospital (an increase of 27), including 62 in intensive care (a decrease of two).
- CBC Montreal is looking for health professionals who can help us cover issues surrounding the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Quebec. For more information, click here.
Quebec Premier François Legault is asking Quebecers to download the federal government's COVID Alert app, which he says protects users' personal information and will serve as a key tool in curbing the province's surging transmission rates.
There are roughly six million people in Quebec who own a smartphone. Those phones can be used to save lives by downloading an app which employs Bluetooth technology to communicate with other phones — tracking every user's close, prolonged contacts of 15 minutes or more.
When somebody tests positive, they can get a code from public health to enter into the app.
The app then alerts everybody the user has come into contact with over the previous two weeks without revealing their name, the premier said in a news briefing late Monday afternoon.
"The greater the number of people who register, the greater success we will have in breaking the second wave," said Legault, calling the situation "critical" in Quebec's red zones.
Top COVID-19 stories today
- Masks mandatory for high school students, organized sports prohibited in Quebec's red zones
- Three Gaspé towns moved to highest COVID-19 alert level as cases rise.
- COVID consequences: immigration interrupted and who gets Canada's first vaccines.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea).
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.