COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Friday

Quebec reported 1,030 new cases of COVID-19 and 25 more deaths on Thursday, eight of which were in the past 24 hours. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 103,844 confirmed cases and 6,214 people have died.

There are 509 people in hospital (a decrease of 17), including 78 in intensive care (a decrease of 11). Here's a guide to the numbers.

It turns out the province will be receiving a much larger batch of rapid COVID-19 testing kits — about 453,000 in total, with a little less than half of that order expected to arrive by the end of this week.

Federal Health Minister Patty Hajdu confirmed those numbers on Thursday during question period in the House of Commons.

That means Quebec will receive about 37 per cent of the 1.2 million rapid testing kits being deployed across Canada by the federal government.

Earlier this week, the Quebec government said it was expecting a first shipment of about 30,000 testing kits.

In Montreal, the region's public health director, Dr. Mylène Drouin, is expected to provide a COVID-19 update at 10 a.m.

Arruda says vaccination likely coming in early 2021 0:27 Quebec's director of public health said on CBC Montreal's Daybreak that the province's most vulnerable may be able to get a COVID-19 vaccination in the spring, or even earlier. 0:27

