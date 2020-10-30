COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Friday
- Quebec reported 1,030 new cases of COVID-19 and 25 more deaths on Thursday, eight of which were in the past 24 hours. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 103,844 confirmed cases and 6,214 people have died.
- There are 509 people in hospital (a decrease of 17), including 78 in intensive care (a decrease of 11). Here's a guide to the numbers.
It turns out the province will be receiving a much larger batch of rapid COVID-19 testing kits — about 453,000 in total, with a little less than half of that order expected to arrive by the end of this week.
Federal Health Minister Patty Hajdu confirmed those numbers on Thursday during question period in the House of Commons.
That means Quebec will receive about 37 per cent of the 1.2 million rapid testing kits being deployed across Canada by the federal government.
Earlier this week, the Quebec government said it was expecting a first shipment of about 30,000 testing kits.
In Montreal, the region's public health director, Dr. Mylène Drouin, is expected to provide a COVID-19 update at 10 a.m.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea).
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
