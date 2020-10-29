COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Thursday

Quebec reported 929 new cases of COVID-19 and 17 more deaths on Wednesday, four of which were in the past 24 hours. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 102,814 confirmed cases and 6,189 people have died.

There are 526 people in hospital (a decrease of one), including 89 in intensive care (a decrease of two). Here's a guide to the numbers.

Having trouble keeping track of what's now closed? Consult our list.

CBC Montreal is collecting stories from Quebecers who have recovered from COVID-19. If you would like to share your experience, please get in touch.

The Quebec government is expected to begin receiving its first batch of rapid COVID-19 tests as of today, according to Radio-Canada.

With the federal government deploying the tests across the country, the province is expected to get about 30,000 of the ID NOW devices designed by the U.S.-based Abbott Laboratories.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said it is up to each province to determine how to use the rapid tests as part of its broader testing strategy.

Wednesday evening, the province adopted a decree allowing fines for businesses who defy red zone restrictions by reopening as well as their customers.

Quebec's premier François Legault is expected to provide a COVID-19 update at 1 p.m. today.

You can watch it here or on the CBC Montreal Facebook page.

Top COVID-19 stories today