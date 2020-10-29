COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Thursday
30,000 rapid COVID-19 tests are expected to arrive in Quebec today
- Quebec reported 929 new cases of COVID-19 and 17 more deaths on Wednesday, four of which were in the past 24 hours. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 102,814 confirmed cases and 6,189 people have died.
- There are 526 people in hospital (a decrease of one), including 89 in intensive care (a decrease of two). Here's a guide to the numbers.
- Having trouble keeping track of what's now closed? Consult our list.
- CBC Montreal is collecting stories from Quebecers who have recovered from COVID-19. If you would like to share your experience, please get in touch.
The Quebec government is expected to begin receiving its first batch of rapid COVID-19 tests as of today, according to Radio-Canada.
With the federal government deploying the tests across the country, the province is expected to get about 30,000 of the ID NOW devices designed by the U.S.-based Abbott Laboratories.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said it is up to each province to determine how to use the rapid tests as part of its broader testing strategy.
Wednesday evening, the province adopted a decree allowing fines for businesses who defy red zone restrictions by reopening as well as their customers.
Quebec's premier François Legault is expected to provide a COVID-19 update at 1 p.m. today.
You can watch it here or on the CBC Montreal Facebook page.
Top COVID-19 stories today
- Here's what Quebec teachers are doing to get the most out of their stressed and anxious students.
- How rapid tests work and why timing is critical.
- Hundreds of Quebec teachers say they're exhausted and struggling to follow public health guidelines.
- Quebec doctors treating COVID-19 have new techniques and treatments but there is still some unknown.
- The pandemic is taking a toll on young Quebecers, according to a public health study.
- Trudeau announces plan to purchase 76 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine from Quebec City-based Medicago.
- In Quebec, the battle is shifting to workplaces.
- This is what you can and can't do while living in a red zone.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea).
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
