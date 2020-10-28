COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Wednesday
Quebec's junior health minister to unveil plan regarding mental health later this morning
- Quebec reported 963 new cases of COVID-19 and 19 more deaths on Tuesday, four of which were in the past 24 hours. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 101,885 confirmed cases and 6,172 people have died.
- There are 527 people in hospital (a decrease of 16), including 91 in intensive care (a decrease of two). Here's a guide to the numbers.
As most of the province enters another four-week partial lockdown, the Quebec government is getting ready to adopt a new decree, paving the way for fines for gym owners as well as their customers who defy red zone restrictions.
A coalition of more than 200 owners of gyms, yoga studios and other activity centres have threatened to reopen, citing their customers' need to preserve their physical and mental health through exercise.
They've been closed since Oct. 8, as part of a series of measures imposed by the Quebec government to contain the spread of COVID-19.
"We can't open restaurants, we can't open gyms, there are risks of contagion," said Premier François Legault while speaking with reporters on Tuesday.
Later this morning, Lionel Carmant, the junior health minister, is expected to unveil the province's plan to improve the mental health of Quebecers.
Top COVID-19 stories today
- Hundreds of Quebec teachers say they're exhausted and struggling to follow public health guidelines.
- Quebec doctors treating COVID-19 have new techniques and treatments but there is still some unknown.
- Hand sanitizer can be harmful to children, but experts say benefits outweigh risks in COVID-19 fight.
- The pandemic is taking a toll on young Quebecers, according to a public health study.
- Montreal's public health authorities are paying particular attention to a spike in cases in Parc-Extension.
- Trudeau announces plan to purchase 76 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine from Quebec City-based Medicago.
- In Quebec, the battle is shifting to workplaces.
- How rapid tests work and why timing is critical.
- This is what you can and can't do while living in a red zone.
