COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Tuesday
Quebec under partial lockdown for four more weeks, Grade 9 students to also become part-time online students
- Quebec reported 808 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 more deaths on Monday, two of which were in the past 24 hours. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 100,922 confirmed cases and 6,153 people have died.
- There are 543 people in hospital (a decrease of eight), including 93 in intensive care (a decrease of four). Here's a guide to the numbers.
- Having trouble keeping track of what's now closed? Consult our list.
- CBC Montreal is collecting stories from Quebecers who have recovered from COVID-19. If you would like to share your experience, please get in touch.
Not only have Quebec's red zone restrictions been prolonged until Nov. 23, Grade 9 students will soon join their peers in Grade 10 and 11 who have been learning from home every other day.
According to Quebec's premier François Legault, the number of daily cases, deaths and hospitalizations have not dropped enough to justify lifting the partial lockdown.
Gyms, bars as well as restaurant dining rooms will remain closed.
"During the first 28 days, we were able to stabilize. We think it will take another 28 days to see a reduction," Legault said.
The decision to expand part-time online learning to Grade 9 students was based on the fact that there are more cases in that age group, the premier said.
Legault added the province could re-evaluate the situation in two weeks and lift some restrictions, but only if there is a significant drop in new cases.
Top COVID-19 stories today
- Quebec doctors treating COVID-19 have new techniques and treatments but there is still some unknown.
- Hand sanitizer can be harmful to children, but experts say benefits outweigh risks in COVID-19 fight.
- Montreal's public health authorities are paying particular attention to a spike in cases in Parc-Extension.
- Trudeau announces plan to purchase 76 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine from Quebec City-based Medicago.
- In Quebec, the battle is shifting to workplaces.
- Quebec health minister says he's losing sleep over CHSLDs.
- The pandemic is taking a toll on young Quebecers, according to a public health study.
- How rapid tests work and why timing is critical.
- This is what you can and can't do while living in a red zone.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea).
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.