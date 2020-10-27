COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Tuesday

Quebec reported 808 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 more deaths on Monday, two of which were in the past 24 hours. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 100,922 confirmed cases and 6,153 people have died.

There are 543 people in hospital (a decrease of eight), including 93 in intensive care (a decrease of four). Here's a guide to the numbers.

Having trouble keeping track of what's now closed? Consult our list.

CBC Montreal is collecting stories from Quebecers who have recovered from COVID-19. If you would like to share your experience, please get in touch.

Not only have Quebec's red zone restrictions been prolonged until Nov. 23, Grade 9 students will soon join their peers in Grade 10 and 11 who have been learning from home every other day.

According to Quebec's premier François Legault, the number of daily cases, deaths and hospitalizations have not dropped enough to justify lifting the partial lockdown.

Gyms, bars as well as restaurant dining rooms will remain closed.

"During the first 28 days, we were able to stabilize. We think it will take another 28 days to see a reduction," Legault said.

The decision to expand part-time online learning to Grade 9 students was based on the fact that there are more cases in that age group, the premier said.

Legault added the province could re-evaluate the situation in two weeks and lift some restrictions, but only if there is a significant drop in new cases.

