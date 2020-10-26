COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Monday

Quebec reported 879 new cases of COVID-19 and 11 more deaths on Sunday. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 100,114 confirmed cases in the province and 6,143 people have died.

There are 551 people in hospital (a net increase of two), including 97 in intensive care (an increase of four). Here's a guide to the numbers.

Quebec is expected to extend many of the restrictions in the province's red zones at an announcement later today, sources have told Radio-Canada.

The 28-day partial lockdown was supposed to end on Wednesday. However, Premier François Legault has said the measures will stay in place until the number of cases goes down.

Legault will hold a news conference at 5 p.m. today.



