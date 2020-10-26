COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Monday
28-day partial lockdown was supposed to end on Wednesday in red zones
- Quebec reported 879 new cases of COVID-19 and 11 more deaths on Sunday. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 100,114 confirmed cases in the province and 6,143 people have died.
- There are 551 people in hospital (a net increase of two), including 97 in intensive care (an increase of four). Here's a guide to the numbers.
- Having trouble keeping track of what's now closed? Consult our list.
- CBC Montreal is collecting stories from Quebecers who have recovered from COVID-19. If you would like to share your experience, please get in touch.
Quebec is expected to extend many of the restrictions in the province's red zones at an announcement later today, sources have told Radio-Canada.
The 28-day partial lockdown was supposed to end on Wednesday. However, Premier François Legault has said the measures will stay in place until the number of cases goes down.
Legault will hold a news conference at 5 p.m. today.
There were 879 new cases and 11 new deaths reported Sunday, as Quebec surpassed 100,000 cases of the coronavirus.
Top COVID-19 stories today
- Hand sanitizer can be harmful to children, but experts say benefits outweigh risks in COVID-19 fight.
- Montreal's public health authorities are paying particular attention to a spike in cases in Parc-Extension.
- Trudeau announces plan to purchase 76 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine from Quebec City-based Medicago.
- In Quebec, the battle is shifting to workplaces.
- Quebec health minister says he's losing sleep over CHSLDs.
- Just under half of the active outbreaks in the province have been traced back to workplaces.
- The pandemic is taking a toll on young Quebecers, according to a public health study.
- Mayor Valérie Plante is asking Montrealers to shop locally, instead of going online.
- How rapid tests work and why timing is critical.
- This is what you can and can't do while living in a red zone.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea).
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.