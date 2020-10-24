COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know this weekend

Quebec reported 1,009 new cases of COVID-19 and 26 more deaths on Saturday, five of which were in the past 24 hours. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 99,235 confirmed cases in the province and 6,132 people have died.

There are 549 people in hospital (an increase of nine), including 93 in intensive care (a decrease of six). Here's a guide to the numbers.

The rise of COVID-19 cases show no sign of abating in the beleaguered Quebec City area.

Numbers are also up in the Mauricie-Centre-du-Québec administrative region amid increasingly urgent appeals from the government for Quebecers to follow social distancing and other public health guidelines this weekend.

On Friday, Quebec's deputy premier, Geneviève Guilbault, delivered a blunt message to her home city, currently the epicentre of the second COVID-19 wave in the province, on Friday: get your act together.

"I want to be extremely frank and crystal clear with you: if we keep on the same track as we currently are [on], we are going straight into a wall," she said.

Guilbault said the health-care system will have to start cancelling procedures like hip replacements and delaying cancer diagnoses if COVID cases continue to increase.

