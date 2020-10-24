COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know this weekend
Case numbers continue to surge in the Quebec City area and the Mauricie
- Quebec reported 1,009 new cases of COVID-19 and 26 more deaths on Saturday, five of which were in the past 24 hours. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 99,235 confirmed cases in the province and 6,132 people have died.
- There are 549 people in hospital (an increase of nine), including 93 in intensive care (a decrease of six). Here's a guide to the numbers.
The rise of COVID-19 cases show no sign of abating in the beleaguered Quebec City area.
Numbers are also up in the Mauricie-Centre-du-Québec administrative region amid increasingly urgent appeals from the government for Quebecers to follow social distancing and other public health guidelines this weekend.
On Friday, Quebec's deputy premier, Geneviève Guilbault, delivered a blunt message to her home city, currently the epicentre of the second COVID-19 wave in the province, on Friday: get your act together.
"I want to be extremely frank and crystal clear with you: if we keep on the same track as we currently are [on], we are going straight into a wall," she said.
Guilbault said the health-care system will have to start cancelling procedures like hip replacements and delaying cancer diagnoses if COVID cases continue to increase.
WATCH | Guilbault says "we are going straight into a wall"
Top COVID-19 stories today
- Montreal's public health authorities are paying particular attention to a spike in cases in Park-Extension.
- Trudeau announces plan to purchase 76 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine from Quebec City-based Medicago.
- In Quebec, the battle is shifting to workplaces.
- Quebec health minister says he's losing sleep over CHSLDs.
- Just under half of the active outbreaks in the province have been traced back to workplaces.
- The pandemic is taking a toll on young Quebecers, according to a public health study.
- Mayor Valérie Plante is asking Montrealers to shop locally, instead of going online.
- The fallout effects from the pandemic are wide-ranging, but experts say people with dementia are some of the hardest hit.
- How rapid tests work and why timing is critical.
- This is what you can and can't do while living in a red zone.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea).
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
