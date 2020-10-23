COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Friday

Quebec reported 1,033 new cases of COVID-19 and 20 more deaths, eight of which were in the past 24 hours. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 97,321 confirmed cases in the province and 6,094 people have died.

There are 553 people in hospital (a decrease of 12), including 101 in intensive care (an increase of seven). Here's a guide to the numbers.

Premier François Legault says he needs to wait until early next week to decide which red zone restrictions, if any, will be lifted come next Wednesday.

He's already made it clear, however, that the number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths will likely force the province to keep most restrictions in place, including keeping restaurants and bars closed.

"It's a question of risk," Legault said Thursday. "There are people, when they go to restaurants, who won't always respect the two metres."

Later this afternoon, Quebec's deputy premier Geneviève Guilbault will provide an update on the COVID-19 situation in the Quebec City region.

She will be accompanied by Quebec City Mayor Régis Labeaume.

