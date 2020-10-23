Skip to Main Content
COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Friday
Premier François Legault says the situation in Quebec is worrisome. He says he will take a few more days to decide if the province can lift at least some of the red zone restrictions next week.

Premier François Legault says people should expect most red zone restrictions to remain in place

The government sent teams of infectious diseases specialists to several seniors homes, including CHSLD Sainte-Croix in Marieville, Que., in the Montérégie region. (Ivanoh Demers/Radio-Canada)
  • Quebec reported 1,033 new cases of COVID-19 and 20 more deaths, eight of which were in the past 24 hours. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 97,321 confirmed cases in the province and 6,094 people have died. 
  • There are 553 people in hospital (a decrease of 12), including 101 in intensive care (an increase of seven).  Here's a guide to the numbers.
  • Having trouble keeping track of what's now closed? Consult our list.
  • CBC Montreal is collecting stories from Quebecers who have recovered from COVID-19. If you would like to share your experience, please get in touch.

Premier François Legault says he needs to wait until early next week to decide which red zone restrictions, if any, will be lifted come next Wednesday.

He's already made it clear, however, that the number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths will likely force the province to keep most restrictions in place, including keeping restaurants and bars closed.

"It's a question of risk," Legault said Thursday. "There are people, when they go to restaurants, who won't always respect the two metres."

Later this afternoon, Quebec's deputy premier Geneviève Guilbault will provide an update on the COVID-19 situation in the Quebec City region. 

She will be accompanied by Quebec City Mayor Régis Labeaume.

Top COVID-19 stories today

What are the symptoms of COVID-19? 

  • Fever. 
  • New or worsening cough. 
  • Difficulty breathing. 
  • Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
  • Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea).  

If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic. 

Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19: 

  • Wash your hands frequently.
  • Avoid touching your face.
  • Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
  • Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible. 
  • Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.

You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here

