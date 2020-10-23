COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Friday
Premier François Legault says people should expect most red zone restrictions to remain in place
- Quebec reported 1,033 new cases of COVID-19 and 20 more deaths, eight of which were in the past 24 hours. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 97,321 confirmed cases in the province and 6,094 people have died.
- There are 553 people in hospital (a decrease of 12), including 101 in intensive care (an increase of seven). Here's a guide to the numbers.
Premier François Legault says he needs to wait until early next week to decide which red zone restrictions, if any, will be lifted come next Wednesday.
He's already made it clear, however, that the number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths will likely force the province to keep most restrictions in place, including keeping restaurants and bars closed.
"It's a question of risk," Legault said Thursday. "There are people, when they go to restaurants, who won't always respect the two metres."
Later this afternoon, Quebec's deputy premier Geneviève Guilbault will provide an update on the COVID-19 situation in the Quebec City region.
She will be accompanied by Quebec City Mayor Régis Labeaume.
- Quebec health minister says he's losing sleep over CHSLDs.
- Just under half of the active outbreaks in the province have been traced back to workplaces.
- The pandemic is taking a toll on young Quebecers, according to a public health study.
- Mayor Valérie Plante is asking Montrealers to shop locally, instead of going online.
- The fallout effects from the pandemic are wide-ranging, but experts say people with dementia are some of the hardest hit.
- How rapid tests work and why timing is critical.
- This is what you can and can't do while living in a red zone.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea).
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
