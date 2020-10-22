COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Thursday
It's not yet clear if any red zone restrictions will be lifted on Oct. 28
- Quebec reported 1,072 new cases of COVID-19 and 19 more deaths, two of which were in the past 24 hours. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 96,288 confirmed cases in the province and 6,074 people have died.
- There are 565 people in hospital, including 94 in intensive care (a decrease of eight). Here's a guide to the numbers.
- Having trouble keeping track of what's now closed? Consult our list.
- CBC Montreal is collecting stories from Quebecers who have recovered from COVID-19. If you would like to share your experience, please get in touch.
Less than a week away from the earliest possible end date to Quebec's red zone restrictions, Premier François Legault is expected to provide a COVID-19 update later this afternoon.
Legault has already said restrictions could be extended beyond Oct. 28.
More regions outside of Montreal are becoming "red zones" as cases spike in different areas across the province.
The Mauricie–Centre-du-Québec region is becoming a red zone this weekend, Health Minister Christian Dubé announced Wednesday.
Restrictive measures, such as closing bars and restaurant dining halls, will come into effect on Saturday, Oct. 24.
Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante is expected to announce a list of measures to encourage people to shop at local stores ahead of the holiday season.
And Premier François Legault and public health officials will be holding another update on the pandemic situation at 1 p.m. You can watch it here or on the CBC Montreal Facebook page.
Top COVID-19 stories today
- A worker has died after a COVID-19 outbreak at an Olymel meat processing facility in the Beauce region.
- Mayor Valérie Plante is asking Montrealers to shop locally, instead of going online.
- Quebec is using long-term care homes to house COVID-19 patients who aren't residents.
- The fallout effects from the pandemic are wide-ranging, but experts say people with dementia are some of the hardest hit.
- As the coronavirus cases mount in Quebec's regions, some hospitals are reaching a tipping point.
- How rapid tests work and why timing is critical.
- This is what you can and can't do while living in a red zone.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea).
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.