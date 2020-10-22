COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Thursday

Quebec reported 1,072 new cases of COVID-19 and 19 more deaths, two of which were in the past 24 hours. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 96,288 confirmed cases in the province and 6,074 people have died.

There are 565 people in hospital, including 94 in intensive care (a decrease of eight). Here's a guide to the numbers.

Less than a week away from the earliest possible end date to Quebec's red zone restrictions, Premier François Legault is expected to provide a COVID-19 update later this afternoon.

Legault has already said restrictions could be extended beyond Oct. 28.

More regions outside of Montreal are becoming "red zones" as cases spike in different areas across the province.

The Mauricie–Centre-du-Québec region is becoming a red zone this weekend, Health Minister Christian Dubé announced Wednesday.

Restrictive measures, such as closing bars and restaurant dining halls, will come into effect on Saturday, Oct. 24.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante is expected to announce a list of measures to encourage people to shop at local stores ahead of the holiday season.

And Premier François Legault and public health officials will be holding another update on the pandemic situation at 1 p.m.

