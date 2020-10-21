COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Wednesday
Quebec reported 877 new cases of COVID-19 and 5 more deaths on Tuesday
- Quebec reported 877 new cases of COVID-19 and five more deaths on Tuesday, as well as seven deaths that occurred at an earlier date. Quebec announced it is subtracting 90 cases from the total that had been mistakenly reported earlier as positive. One death was removed from the total because it is no longer attributable to COVID-19. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 95,216 confirmed cases in the province and 6,055 people have died.
- There are 565 people in hospital (an increase of 33), including 100 in intensive care (an increase of eight). Here's a guide to the numbers.
- Having trouble keeping track of what's now closed? Consult our list.
- CBC Montreal is collecting stories from Quebecers who have recovered from COVID-19. If you would like to share your experience, please get in touch.
The Quebec government is acknowledging the strain public health measures are having on people's mental health.
Quebec Premier François Legault said Tuesday the health ministry is working on improving its health-care hotline service, Info-Santé 811, and that it had hired 300 people to work there. He said it plans to hire 300 more.
"I know there are increasing mental health problems," Legault said at a news conference on Tuesday.
Legault encouraged people to visit friends and family who live alone. One person is allowed to visit people who live alone, even under the COVID-19 red zone restrictions in place.
Legault couldn't say when the restrictions put in place until at least Oct. 28 will be lifted.
"Quebecers have to understand that measures will stay in place until we see the number of cases go down," he said.
Legault and Quebec public health officials will be holding another update on the pandemic situation in the province today at 1 p.m. You can watch it here or on the CBC Montreal Facebook page.
Top COVID-19 stories today
- The fallout effects from the pandemic are wide-ranging, but experts say people with dementia are some of the hardest hit.
- As the coronavirus cases mount in Quebec's regions, some hospitals are reaching a tipping point.
- Social media companies are doing a clean-up of conspiracy-promoting accounts, including this popular Quebec one.
- How rapid tests work and why timing is critical.
- This is what you can and can't do while living in a red zone.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea).
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.