COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Wednesday

Quebec reported 877 new cases of COVID-19 and five more deaths on Tuesday, as well as seven deaths that occurred at an earlier date. Quebec announced it is subtracting 90 cases from the total that had been mistakenly reported earlier as positive. One death was removed from the total because it is no longer attributable to COVID-19. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 95,216 confirmed cases in the province and 6,055 people have died.

There are 565 people in hospital (an increase of 33), including 100 in intensive care (an increase of eight). Here's a guide to the numbers.

The Quebec government is acknowledging the strain public health measures are having on people's mental health.

Quebec Premier François Legault said Tuesday the health ministry is working on improving its health-care hotline service, Info-Santé 811, and that it had hired 300 people to work there. He said it plans to hire 300 more.

"I know there are increasing mental health problems," Legault said at a news conference on Tuesday.

Legault encouraged people to visit friends and family who live alone. One person is allowed to visit people who live alone, even under the COVID-19 red zone restrictions in place.

Legault couldn't say when the restrictions put in place until at least Oct. 28 will be lifted.

"Quebecers have to understand that measures will stay in place until we see the number of cases go down," he said.

