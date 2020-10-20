COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Tuesday
More regions outside of Montreal are being classified as 'red zones'
- Quebec reported 1,038 new cases of COVID-19 and two more deaths on Monday, as well as four deaths that occurred at an earlier date. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 94,429 confirmed cases in the province and 6,044 people have died.
- There are 532 people in hospital (an increase of five), including 92 in intensive care (an increase of four). Here's a guide to the numbers.
- Having trouble keeping track of what's now closed? Consult our list.
- CBC Montreal is collecting stories from Quebecers who have recovered from COVID-19. If you would like to share your experience, please get in touch.
Cases of COVID-19 are steadily rising in some Quebec regions, including around the provincial capital, in the Montérégie and in Lanaudière.
More public health zones outside of Montreal are being classified as "red zones."
On Monday, Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé announced Joliette and much of the surrounding area would carry the designation, beginning Wednesday midnight.
Bars and restaurant dinning rooms will have to close and high-school students will have to wear masks while in class.
The region saw its number of new cases nearly double last Thursday.
"We're seeing an increase in community transmission and we have to take the necessary measures to reduce the spread," Dubé said in a statement.
Dubé will be holding a news conference with Premier François Legault and other public health officials to provide an update on the situation across the province at 1 p.m. today.
You can watch it here live, as well as on the CBC Montreal Facebook page.
Top COVID-19 stories today
- It's time for Quebecers to start thinking about how to get through the winter, experts say.
- As the coronavirus cases mount in Quebec's regions, some hospitals are reaching a tipping point.
- Quebec wineries have seen a surge since the limitations on travel abroad spurred many to explore more of their own province.
- Social media companies are doing a clean-up of conspiracy-promoting accounts, including this popular Quebec one.
- How rapid tests work and why timing is critical.
- This is what you can and can't do while living in a red zone.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea).
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.