COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Tuesday

Quebec reported 1,038 new cases of COVID-19 and two more deaths on Monday, as well as four deaths that occurred at an earlier date. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 94,429 confirmed cases in the province and 6,044 people have died.

There are 532 people in hospital (an increase of five), including 92 in intensive care (an increase of four). Here's a guide to the numbers.

Cases of COVID-19 are steadily rising in some Quebec regions, including around the provincial capital, in the Montérégie and in Lanaudière.

More public health zones outside of Montreal are being classified as "red zones."

On Monday, Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé announced Joliette and much of the surrounding area would carry the designation, beginning Wednesday midnight.

Bars and restaurant dinning rooms will have to close and high-school students will have to wear masks while in class.

The region saw its number of new cases nearly double last Thursday.

"We're seeing an increase in community transmission and we have to take the necessary measures to reduce the spread," Dubé said in a statement.

Dubé will be holding a news conference with Premier François Legault and other public health officials to provide an update on the situation across the province at 1 p.m. today.

