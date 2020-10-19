COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Monday

Quebec reported 1,094 new cases of COVID-19 and six more deaths on Sunday. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 93,391 confirmed cases in the province and 6,038 people have died.

There are 527 people in hospital (an increase of 10), including 88 in intensive care (an increase of three). Here's a guide to the numbers.

With winter on the way, experts say Quebecers should start planning how they're going to stay happy and healthy through what could be a season of extended public health measures.

It's been three weeks since Premier François Legault imposed widespread restrictions to slow the spread of COVID-19. Initially he said the restrictions would be in place for 28 days, but he has since acknowledged some will remain beyond Oct. 28.

Over the weekend, Quebec registered more than 2,300 new cases of COVID-19, indicating the number of daily cases isn't yet slowing down.

A study released Friday by Quebec's public health research institute indicated the virus will keep spreading if Quebecers don't further reduce their contacts.

According to one model presented in the study, if the population reduces its contacts by a further 25 per cent, for example by maintaining a two-metre distance in public spaces, wearing masks and limiting gatherings, the spread of the virus is likely to plateau and even decline.

