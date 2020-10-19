COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Monday
Quebec registered more than 2,300 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend
- Quebec reported 1,094 new cases of COVID-19 and six more deaths on Sunday. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 93,391 confirmed cases in the province and 6,038 people have died.
- There are 527 people in hospital (an increase of 10), including 88 in intensive care (an increase of three). Here's a guide to the numbers.
- Having trouble keeping track of what's now closed? Consult our list.
- CBC Montreal is collecting stories from Quebecers who have recovered from COVID-19. If you would like to share your experience, please get in touch.
With winter on the way, experts say Quebecers should start planning how they're going to stay happy and healthy through what could be a season of extended public health measures.
It's been three weeks since Premier François Legault imposed widespread restrictions to slow the spread of COVID-19. Initially he said the restrictions would be in place for 28 days, but he has since acknowledged some will remain beyond Oct. 28.
Over the weekend, Quebec registered more than 2,300 new cases of COVID-19, indicating the number of daily cases isn't yet slowing down.
A study released Friday by Quebec's public health research institute indicated the virus will keep spreading if Quebecers don't further reduce their contacts.
According to one model presented in the study, if the population reduces its contacts by a further 25 per cent, for example by maintaining a two-metre distance in public spaces, wearing masks and limiting gatherings, the spread of the virus is likely to plateau and even decline.
Top COVID-19 stories today
- It's time for Quebecers to start thinking about how to get through the winter, experts say.
- As the coronavirus cases mount in Quebec's regions, some hospitals are reaching a tipping point.
- Quebec wineries have seen a surge since the limitations on travel abroad spurred many to explore more of their own province.
- Social media companies are doing a clean-up of conspiracy-promoting accounts, including this popular Quebec one.
- How rapid tests work and why timing is critical.
- This is what you can and can't do while living in a red zone.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea).
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.