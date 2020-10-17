COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know this weekend
Health Minister Christian Dubé says the next two weeks will be crucial to slowing coronavirus
- Quebec reported 1,055 new cases of COVID-19 and 13 more deaths on Friday, one of which occurred in the last 24 hours. Another death was removed from the total because it was no longer deemed related to COVID-19. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 91,018 confirmed cases in the province and 6,018 people have died.
- There are 507 people in hospital (an increase of 14), including 87 in intensive care (an increase of four). Here's a guide to the numbers.
The province has only just passed the halfway point since Premier François Legault urged 28 days of "courage," but the government says many of the restrictions put in place on Oct. 1 will remain beyond Oct. 28
According to Health Minister Christian Dubé, that's because two new studies provide evidence the restrictions are working.
"The next two weeks will be critical," said Dubé. "Do we want to eliminate some of the measures? The answer is 'yes', but we also don't want to be yo-yoing."
A study released Friday by Quebec's public health research institute indicates the virus will keep spreading if Quebecers don't further reduce their contacts.
According to one model presented in the study, if the population reduces its contacts by a further 25 per cent, for example by maintaining a two-metre distance in public spaces, wearing masks and limiting gatherings, the spread of the virus is likely to plateau and even decline.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea).
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
