COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Friday

Quebec reported 969 new cases of COVID-19 and 30 more deaths on Thursday, eight of which occurred in the preceding 24 hours. Another two deaths were removed from the total because they were no longer deemed related to COVID-19. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 89,963 confirmed cases in the province and 6,005 people have died.

There are 493 people in hospital (an increase of five), including 83 in intensive care (an increase of three). Here's a guide to the numbers.

Another holiday under strict public health measures is approaching, but Halloween isn't completely lost.

Quebec Premier François Legault announced Thursday that children will be allowed to go trick-or-treating this year, but with their families only — not their friends.

He said case numbers appear to have reached a plateau, with an average of about 1,000 new cases per day.

Legault said some measures put in place at the beginning of the month will likely be extended beyond the 28-day period of restrictions.

Legault and Quebec public health officials will be holding another daily update on the pandemic situation in the province at 1 p.m.

