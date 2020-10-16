COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Friday
Quebec reported 969 new cases 8 deaths Thursday
- Quebec reported 969 new cases of COVID-19 and 30 more deaths on Thursday, eight of which occurred in the preceding 24 hours. Another two deaths were removed from the total because they were no longer deemed related to COVID-19. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 89,963 confirmed cases in the province and 6,005 people have died.
- There are 493 people in hospital (an increase of five), including 83 in intensive care (an increase of three). Here's a guide to the numbers.
Another holiday under strict public health measures is approaching, but Halloween isn't completely lost.
Quebec Premier François Legault announced Thursday that children will be allowed to go trick-or-treating this year, but with their families only — not their friends.
He said case numbers appear to have reached a plateau, with an average of about 1,000 new cases per day.
Legault said some measures put in place at the beginning of the month will likely be extended beyond the 28-day period of restrictions.
Legault and Quebec public health officials will be holding another daily update on the pandemic situation in the province at 1 p.m. CBC Montreal will be livestreaming the news conference, which you can watch here at that time.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea).
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
