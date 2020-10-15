COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Thursday
Quebec reported 844 new cases and 6 more deaths Wednesday
- Quebec reported 844 new cases of COVID-19 and six more deaths on Wednesday.
- Quebec added 359 cases that were detected between Oct. 10 and Oct. 12 to the total number of confirmed cases, citing a technical problem as the cause for the error.
- Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 88,994 confirmed cases in the province and 5,976 people have died.
- There are 488 people in hospital (an increase of 20 from Tuesday), including 80 in intensive care (a decrease of five). Here's a guide to the numbers.
After a few days of cautious optimism about the trend of COVID-19 cases in Quebec, Wednesday Quebec's Health Ministry reported an additional 359 cases detected over the long weekend.
The government says a technical error means it failed to include hundreds of new cases in its figures over the weekend.
The new daily case numbers are 980 on Saturday, 1,056 on Sunday and 923 on Monday. The additional cases mean the seven-day rolling average is now 1,011 daily cases, instead of 960.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea).
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
