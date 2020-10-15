COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Thursday

Quebec reported 844 new cases of COVID-19 and six more deaths on Wednesday.

Quebec added 359 cases that were detected between Oct. 10 and Oct. 12 to the total number of confirmed cases, citing a technical problem as the cause for the error.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 88,994 confirmed cases in the province and 5,976 people have died.

There are 488 people in hospital (an increase of 20 from Tuesday), including 80 in intensive care (a decrease of five). Here's a guide to the numbers.

After a few days of cautious optimism about the trend of COVID-19 cases in Quebec, Wednesday Quebec's Health Ministry reported an additional 359 cases detected over the long weekend.

The government says a technical error means it failed to include hundreds of new cases in its figures over the weekend.

The new daily case numbers are 980 on Saturday, 1,056 on Sunday and 923 on Monday. The additional cases mean the seven-day rolling average is now 1,011 daily cases, instead of 960.

