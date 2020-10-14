COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Wednesday

Quebec reported 815 new cases of COVID-19 and five more deaths on Tuesday. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 87,791 confirmed cases in the province and 5,970 people have died.

There are 468 people in hospital (an increase of 11), including 85 in intensive care (an increase of 10). Here's a guide to the numbers.

Having trouble keeping track of what's now closed? Consult our list.

More regions were moved to the red zone Tuesday, including the rest of the Quebec City area (and Charlevoix), all of the Montérégie and the entire Centre-du-Quebec region.

After a jump in cases, the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region is now considered an orange zone.

The added measures will gradually go into effect in the red zones starting Friday, Premier François Legault said.

Top COVID-19 stories today