COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Wednesday
More regions were moved to the red zone Tuesday, including the rest of the Quebec City area (and Charlevoix), all of the Montérégie and the entire Centre-du-Quebec region.
Quebec reported 815 new cases of COVID-19 and five more deaths on Tuesday
- Quebec reported 815 new cases of COVID-19 and five more deaths on Tuesday. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 87,791 confirmed cases in the province and 5,970 people have died.
- There are 468 people in hospital (an increase of 11), including 85 in intensive care (an increase of 10). Here's a guide to the numbers.
- Having trouble keeping track of what's now closed? Consult our list.
After a jump in cases, the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region is now considered an orange zone.
The added measures will gradually go into effect in the red zones starting Friday, Premier François Legault said.
Top COVID-19 stories today
- Pandemic has lengthened wait times for surgery, leaving hundreds of patients in limbo.
- How rapid tests work and why timing is critical.
- Case numbers may appear to be stabilizing but don't count on Christmas just yet, Legault says.
- COVID-19 is changing the way men and women split the risk in the workplace.
- From Montreal to Quebec City and all points in between, most of the province is in the red zone.
- This is what you can and can't do while living in a red zone.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea).
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
