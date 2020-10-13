COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Tuesday
Montreal closed Mount Royal parking on Monday in effort to limit crowds during pandemic
- Quebec reported 843 new cases of COVID-19 and 12 more deaths on Monday. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 86,976 confirmed cases in the province and 5,965 people have died.
- There are 457 people in hospital (20 more than Sunday), including 75 in intensive care (an increase of three). Here's a guide to the numbers.
- Having trouble keeping track of what's now closed? Consult our list.
With COVID-19 cases high and the Montreal region considered a red zone, city officials decided Monday to once again close the parking lots on Mount Royal — a place more popular than ever with the ban on home gatherings.
"Unfortunately, as the traffic on Mount Royal is too high to comply with distancing measures, we must temporarily close the parking lot for Mount Royal Park," the city wrote on Twitter Monday.
Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante encouraged residents to stay in their local parks.
Top COVID-19 stories today
- COVID-19 is changing the way men and women split the risk in the workplace.
- From Montreal to Quebec City and all points in between, most of the province is in the red zone.
- This is what you can and can't do while living in a red zone.
- VIDEO | Against all odds, this 49-year-old nurse survived COVID-19.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea).
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
