COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Tuesday

Quebec reported 843 new cases of COVID-19 and 12 more deaths on Monday. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 86,976 confirmed cases in the province and 5,965 people have died.

There are 457 people in hospital (20 more than Sunday), including 75 in intensive care (an increase of three). Here's a guide to the numbers.

Having trouble keeping track of what's now closed? Consult our list.

With COVID-19 cases high and the Montreal region considered a red zone, city officials decided Monday to once again close the parking lots on Mount Royal — a place more popular than ever with the ban on home gatherings.

"Unfortunately, as the traffic on Mount Royal is too high to comply with distancing measures, we must temporarily close the parking lot for Mount Royal Park," the city wrote on Twitter Monday.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante encouraged residents to stay in their local parks.

What you can and can't do at Quebec's highest alert level 4:01 Most Quebecers are now living inside a red zone. But just what does that mean? 4:01

Top COVID-19 stories today