COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Friday
The Premier is willing to consider allowing two people to meet at the same time
- Quebec reported 1,138 new cases of COVID-19 and 28 more deaths on Thursday, 10 of which were in the past 24 hours. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 111,056 confirmed cases and 6,378 people have died.
- There are 538 people in hospital (a decrease of one), including 82 in intensive care (an increase of one). Here's a guide to the numbers.
Quebec's premier François Legault said fitness centres, museums and concert halls will not be reopening anytime soon, despite a request from Montreal public health officials to roll back COVID-19 red zone restrictions.
Legault is willing to consider allowing two people to meet, but anything beyond that, according to him, is too risky.
"If one person infects another person, that's one thing," the premier said Thursday. "If one person infects many people it's a different thing; it becomes exponential."
The situation in the Lanaudière and Saguenay regions continues to deterioriate, they now have the highest number of cases per capita in the province.
On Thursday, the province reported 162 cases in Lanaudière, 109 in Saguenay — both record daily highs.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea).
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
