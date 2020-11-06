COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Friday

Quebec reported 1,138 new cases of COVID-19 and 28 more deaths on Thursday, 10 of which were in the past 24 hours. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 111,056 confirmed cases and 6,378 people have died.

There are 538 people in hospital (a decrease of one), including 82 in intensive care (an increase of one). Here's a guide to the numbers.

Quebec's premier François Legault said fitness centres, museums and concert halls will not be reopening anytime soon, despite a request from Montreal public health officials to roll back COVID-19 red zone restrictions.

Legault is willing to consider allowing two people to meet, but anything beyond that, according to him, is too risky.

"If one person infects another person, that's one thing," the premier said Thursday. "If one person infects many people it's a different thing; it becomes exponential."

The situation in the Lanaudière and Saguenay regions continues to deterioriate, they now have the highest number of cases per capita in the province.

On Thursday, the province reported 162 cases in Lanaudière, 109 in Saguenay — both record daily highs.

Premier opens door to one-on-one visits 1:03 Premier François Legault says the province is trying to balance COVID precautions and quality of life, and will consider allowing two people to meet at a time. 1:03

