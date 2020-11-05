Skip to Main Content
COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Thursday

The number of people in hospital due to COVID-19 has gone up in recent days, even as the daily case count has remained more or less stable since red zone restrictions were put in place.

Quebec's premier will provide an update later this afternoon

Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 have increased in recent days. (Ivanoh Demers/Radio-Canada)
  • Quebec reported 1,029 new cases of COVID-19 and 33 more deaths on Wednesday, eight of which were in the past 24 hours. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 109,918 confirmed cases and 6,350 people have died. 
  • There are 539 people in hospital (an increase of 13), including 81 in intensive care (a decrease of four). Here's a guide to the numbers.
  • Having trouble keeping track of what's now closed? Consult our list.
  • CBC Montreal is collecting stories from Quebecers who have recovered from COVID-19. If you would like to share your experience, please get in touch.

The daily total of COVID-19 cases in Quebec has more or less remained stable since red zone restrictions were put in place, but in recent days, the number of hospitalizations related to the virus has crept back up.

Since last Friday, the number of people in hospital has gone from 496 to 539.

It's been 10 days since the province prolonged red zone restrictions until Nov. 23. 

Quebec's premier François Legault will provide a COVID-19 update later this afternoon at 1.p.m. You can watch it here. 

Top COVID-19 stories today

What are the symptoms of COVID-19? 

  • Fever. 
  • New or worsening cough. 
  • Difficulty breathing. 
  • Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
  • Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea).  

If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic. 

Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19: 

  • Wash your hands frequently.
  • Avoid touching your face.
  • Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
  • Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible. 
  • Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.

You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here

 

 

