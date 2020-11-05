COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Thursday

Quebec reported 1,029 new cases of COVID-19 and 33 more deaths on Wednesday, eight of which were in the past 24 hours. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 109,918 confirmed cases and 6,350 people have died.

There are 539 people in hospital (an increase of 13), including 81 in intensive care (a decrease of four). Here's a guide to the numbers.

Having trouble keeping track of what's now closed?

CBC Montreal is collecting stories from Quebecers who have recovered from COVID-19.

The daily total of COVID-19 cases in Quebec has more or less remained stable since red zone restrictions were put in place, but in recent days, the number of hospitalizations related to the virus has crept back up.

Since last Friday, the number of people in hospital has gone from 496 to 539.

It's been 10 days since the province prolonged red zone restrictions until Nov. 23.

Quebec's premier François Legault will provide a COVID-19 update later this afternoon at 1.p.m. You can watch it here.

