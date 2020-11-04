COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Wednesday
- Quebec reported 871 new cases of COVID-19 and 34 more deaths on Tuesday, five of which were in the past 24 hours. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 108,889 confirmed cases and 6,317 people have died.
- There are 526 people in hospital (an increase of 27), including 85 in intensive care (an increase of four). Here's a guide to the numbers.
The province's public health director, Dr. Horacio Arruda, all but confirmed the province will recommend Quebecers wear three-layer non-medical masks with a filter layer to limit the spread of COVID-19 this winter, falling in line with the suggestion from Canada's top doctor, Theresa Tam.
Arruda says a formal announcement will come at a later date, though he didn't specify when.
"We know face coverings don't all have the same level of efficiency, with extra layers serving as extra filters, even if that can make it harder to breathe," Arruda said.
"I think Dr. Tam's recommendation can't hurt," Arruda said on Tuesday. "We'll get get back to you with recommendations for home and at work."
The Quebec government says the situations in Quebec City and Montreal are improving while other regions, such as Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean, Mauricie and Lanaudière, are seeing an increase in the spread of the coronavirus.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea).
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
