COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Tuesday
COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Tuesday

Premier François Legault says he is aware of the mental health effects prolonged restrictions can have. But as long as there isn't a significant drop in daily COVID-19 cases, Legault says the restrictions are necessary to save lives.

Quebec's premier to provide a COVID-19 update this afternoon at 1 p.m.

Last week, the province's health minister, Christian Dubé, said the month of November would serve as a measuring stick for Quebec's ability to control the second wave of COVID-19. (Ivanoh Demers)
  • Quebec reported 1,037 new cases of COVID-19 and 12 more deaths on Monday, one of which was in the past 24 hours. One death was removed from the total since it is no longer attributable to COVID-19. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 108,018 confirmed cases and 6,283 people have died. 
  • There are 499 people in hospital (an increase of three), including 81 in intensive care (a decrease of three).  Here's a guide to the numbers.
  • Having trouble keeping track of what's now closed? Consult our list.
  • CBC Montreal is collecting stories from Quebecers who have recovered from COVID-19. If you would like to share your experience, please get in touch.

Despite expressing concerns about the mental health effects of prolonged COVID-19 restrictions, Premier Francois Legault remains adamant that the province's daily case count is still too high for restrictions to be rolled back.

"We have to juggle quality of life, and life itself," said Legault. "To save lives, we are affecting the quality of life of citizens but it's a necessary evil, in my opinion."

Quebec reported 1,037 new cases of COVID-19 and 12 more deaths on Monday.

Of the 19 health regions in Quebec, 12 are now red zones.

The premier will provide a COVID-19 update later this afternoon at 1 p.m. You can watch it here.

Top COVID-19 stories today

What are the symptoms of COVID-19? 

  • Fever. 
  • New or worsening cough. 
  • Difficulty breathing. 
  • Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
  • Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea).  

If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic. 

Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19: 

  • Wash your hands frequently.
  • Avoid touching your face.
  • Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
  • Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible. 
  • Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.

You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here

 

 

