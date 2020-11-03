COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Tuesday

Quebec reported 1,037 new cases of COVID-19 and 12 more deaths on Monday, one of which was in the past 24 hours. One death was removed from the total since it is no longer attributable to COVID-19. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 108,018 c onfirmed cases and 6,283 people have died.

There are 499 people in hospital (an increase of three), including 81 in intensive care (a decrease of three). Here's a guide to the numbers.

Despite expressing concerns about the mental health effects of prolonged COVID-19 restrictions, Premier Francois Legault remains adamant that the province's daily case count is still too high for restrictions to be rolled back.

"We have to juggle quality of life, and life itself," said Legault. "To save lives, we are affecting the quality of life of citizens but it's a necessary evil, in my opinion."

Of the 19 health regions in Quebec, 12 are now red zones.

