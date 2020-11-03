COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Tuesday
Quebec's premier to provide a COVID-19 update this afternoon at 1 p.m.
- Quebec reported 1,037 new cases of COVID-19 and 12 more deaths on Monday, one of which was in the past 24 hours. One death was removed from the total since it is no longer attributable to COVID-19. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 108,018 confirmed cases and 6,283 people have died.
- There are 499 people in hospital (an increase of three), including 81 in intensive care (a decrease of three). Here's a guide to the numbers.
- Having trouble keeping track of what's now closed? Consult our list.
- CBC Montreal is collecting stories from Quebecers who have recovered from COVID-19. If you would like to share your experience, please get in touch.
Despite expressing concerns about the mental health effects of prolonged COVID-19 restrictions, Premier Francois Legault remains adamant that the province's daily case count is still too high for restrictions to be rolled back.
"We have to juggle quality of life, and life itself," said Legault. "To save lives, we are affecting the quality of life of citizens but it's a necessary evil, in my opinion."
Quebec reported 1,037 new cases of COVID-19 and 12 more deaths on Monday.
Of the 19 health regions in Quebec, 12 are now red zones.
The premier will provide a COVID-19 update later this afternoon at 1 p.m. You can watch it here.
Top COVID-19 stories today
- Here's everything you need to know about getting the flu shot this year.
- The pandemic has forced many Quebecers into difficult choices, including a teacher who was forced to take an unpaid year off to care for her immunocompromised child.
- The province's public health director says COVID-19 vaccinations in Quebec could begin in early 2021.
- Here's how the Abitibi-Témiscamingue region has largely dodged the second COVID-19 wave.
- Here's what Quebec teachers are doing to get the most out of their stressed and anxious students.
- How rapid tests work and why timing is critical.
- Quebec doctors treating COVID-19 have new techniques and treatments but there is still some unknown.
- This is what you can and can't do while living in a red zone.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea).
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.