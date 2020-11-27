COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Friday
The province is still finalizing plan for visits to long-term care homes during the holidays
- Quebec reported 1,464 new cases of COVID-19 and 32 more deaths on Thursday.
- Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 136,894 confirmed cases and 6,947 people have died. Here's a guide to the numbers.
- There are 675 people in hospital (an increase of 20), including 90 in intensive care (a decrease of three).
The Quebec government is hoping the record total of COVID-19 cases reported on Thursday was an aberration, with less than four weeks to go before what could be the start of a four-day holiday gathering window.
The latest daily case total was 1,464.
"We haven't seen this often," said Health Minister Christian Dubé, referring to the province recording more than 1,400 cases in a single day. "But we've seen it, and [cases] stabilized right after."
Still, the government is reminding people to help contain the spread of the virus if it wants to gather with loved ones during the holidays.
For now, the province's plan allows people to get together in groups of up to 10 people, twice, between Dec. 24 and Dec. 27, with Quebecers strongly encouraged to stay at home as much as possible during the week leading up to the four-day gathering window, and the week that follows.
Dubé said the province is still hashing out its plans for visits to long-term care home residents over the holidays. He said it is not likely residents will be allowed to leave the homes to visit their family.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea).
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
