COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Thursday

Quebec reported 1,100 new cases of COVID-19 and 28 more deaths on Wednesday.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 135,430 confirmed cases and 6,915 people have died. Here's a guide to the numbers.

There are 655 people in hospital (same as Tuesday), including 93 in intensive care (a decrease of three).

More than 160 Quebecers died due to COVID-19 in the span of a week, between Nov. 18 and Nov. 24, according to the province's data.

The province is four weeks away from what could be the start of a four-day holiday gathering window, with people allowed to get together in groups of up to 10 people, twice, between Dec. 24 and Dec. 27.

It remains unclear if the current epidemiological situation — although stable in recent days in terms of daily cases — would be deemed good enough for the government to go ahead with its proposed holiday plan.

The caseload in Montreal appears to have stabilized, but hospitalizations are on the rise, according to local public health officials.

Quebec Premier François Legault will provide a COVID-19 update at 1 p.m.

