COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Thursday
Quebec's premier will provide a COVID-19 update at 1 p.m. You can watch it here.
- Quebec reported 1,100 new cases of COVID-19 and 28 more deaths on Wednesday.
- Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 135,430 confirmed cases and 6,915 people have died. Here's a guide to the numbers.
- There are 655 people in hospital (same as Tuesday), including 93 in intensive care (a decrease of three).
More than 160 Quebecers died due to COVID-19 in the span of a week, between Nov. 18 and Nov. 24, according to the province's data.
The province is four weeks away from what could be the start of a four-day holiday gathering window, with people allowed to get together in groups of up to 10 people, twice, between Dec. 24 and Dec. 27.
It remains unclear if the current epidemiological situation — although stable in recent days in terms of daily cases — would be deemed good enough for the government to go ahead with its proposed holiday plan.
The caseload in Montreal appears to have stabilized, but hospitalizations are on the rise, according to local public health officials.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea).
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
