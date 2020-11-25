COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Wednesday
A COVID-19 update for the Montreal region is expected this afternoon at 1:30 p.m. You can watch it here
- Quebec reported 1,124 new cases of COVID-19 and 45 more deaths on Tuesday.
- Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 134,330 confirmed cases and 6,887 people have died. Here's a guide to the numbers.
- There are 655 people in hospital (an increase of 21), including 96 in intensive care (a decrease of two).
- Having trouble keeping track of what's now closed? Consult our list.
- CBC Montreal is collecting stories from Quebecers who have recovered from COVID-19. If you would like to share your experience, please get in touch.
With more progress being made on the development of a COVID-19 vaccine, the province's premier is telling Quebecers there appears to be a light at the end of the tunnel, eight months into the pandemic.
"But it's not because a vaccine is coming, and good news are coming, that we have to let our guard down while we're waiting for the vaccine," said Premier François Legault on Tuesday.
Legault is also asking people to be careful during the holidays. After announcing gatherings with a maximum of 10 people would be allowed between Dec. 24 and Dec. 27, the premier has since tightened those rules, saying public health experts recommend people organize no more than two get-togethers during that period.
In the Montreal region, Public Health Director Dr. Mylène Drouin and the city's mayor, Valérie Plante, are expected to provide a COVID-19 update this afternoon at 1:30 p.m. You can watch it here.
Top COVID-19 stories today
- What will a COVID-19 vaccination campaign look like in Quebec?
- There's concern as Maimonides Geriatric Centre sees another spike in COVID-19 cases.
- AstraZeneca says late-stage trials of its COVID-19 vaccine were 'highly effective' in preventing disease.
- Quebecers can have some holiday cheer if they quarantine before and after Christmas.
- Public health officials are dealing with a major COVID-19 outbreak at a Quebec City convent.
- Quebec opens the door to gatherings of up to 250 people in red zones.
- Most Canadians could be vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of next year.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea).
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.