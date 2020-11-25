COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Wednesday

Quebec reported 1,124 new cases of COVID-19 and 45 more deaths on Tuesday.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 134,330 confirmed cases and 6,887 people have died. Here's a guide to the numbers.

There are 655 people in hospital (an increase of 21), including 96 in intensive care (a decrease of two).

With more progress being made on the development of a COVID-19 vaccine, the province's premier is telling Quebecers there appears to be a light at the end of the tunnel, eight months into the pandemic.

"But it's not because a vaccine is coming, and good news are coming, that we have to let our guard down while we're waiting for the vaccine," said Premier François Legault on Tuesday.

Legault is also asking people to be careful during the holidays. After announcing gatherings with a maximum of 10 people would be allowed between Dec. 24 and Dec. 27, the premier has since tightened those rules, saying public health experts recommend people organize no more than two get-togethers during that period.

