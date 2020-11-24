COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Tuesday
- Quebec reported 1,164 new cases of COVID-19 and 13 more deaths on Monday.
- Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 133,206 confirmed cases and 6,842 people have died. Here's a guide to the numbers.
- There are 634 people in hospital (a decrease of eight), including 98 in intensive care (a decrease of five).
Most of the province is entering a new period of red-zone restrictions, and the latest one is expected to last about seven weeks instead of the usual four-week stretch.
Last Thursday, the province unveiled its guidelines for holiday gatherings, while announcing red-zone restrictions would be extended until Jan. 11.
In the last week, Quebec's daily case total has hovered between 1,100 and 1,200, with the Saguenay region still struggling to cope with a surge in cases and hospitalizations, and the northern regions of Chibougamau and Chapais now being designated as red zones.
Quebec Premier François Legault is expected to provide a COVID-19 update later today at 1.p.m. You can watch it here.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea).
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
