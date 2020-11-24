COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Tuesday

Quebec reported 1,164 new cases of COVID-19 and 13 more deaths on Monday.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 133,206 confirmed cases and 6,842 people have died. Here's a guide to the numbers.

There are 634 people in hospital (a decrease of eight), including 98 in intensive care (a decrease of five).

Most of the province is entering a new period of red-zone restrictions, and the latest one is expected to last about seven weeks instead of the usual four-week stretch.

Last Thursday, the province unveiled its guidelines for holiday gatherings, while announcing red-zone restrictions would be extended until Jan. 11.

In the last week, Quebec's daily case total has hovered between 1,100 and 1,200, with the Saguenay region still struggling to cope with a surge in cases and hospitalizations, and the northern regions of Chibougamau and Chapais now being designated as red zones.

Top COVID-19 stories today