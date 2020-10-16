COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Monday

Quebec reported 1,154 new cases of COVID-19 and 23 more deaths on Sunday.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 132,042 confirmed cases and 6,829 people have died. Here's a guide to the numbers.

There are 642 people in hospital (a decrease of four), including 103 in intensive care (an increase of four).

As COVID-19 case numbers remain high across Quebec, the northern regions of Chibougamau and Chapais, as well as the James Bay area, now fall under the province's red zone restrictions.

Bars and restaurants are closed in those regions starting Monday, and other measures will come into effect on Wednesday.

Public health authorities in Saguenay had to transfer a COVID-19 patient to a Quebec City intensive care unit over the weekend.

The region logged a new daily record for infections Thursday and while public health authorities said the situation is under control and may even be starting to improve, hospital beds are quickly filling up in Chicoutimi, the region's main COVID-19 intake centre, and running near capacity for intensive care.

