COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Monday
Public health authorities in Saguenay had to transfer a COVID-19 patient to a Quebec City intensive care unit
- Quebec reported 1,154 new cases of COVID-19 and 23 more deaths on Sunday.
- Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 132,042 confirmed cases and 6,829 people have died. Here's a guide to the numbers.
- There are 642 people in hospital (a decrease of four), including 103 in intensive care (an increase of four).
- Having trouble keeping track of what's now closed? Consult our list.
- CBC Montreal is collecting stories from Quebecers who have recovered from COVID-19. If you would like to share your experience, please get in touch.
As COVID-19 case numbers remain high across Quebec, the northern regions of Chibougamau and Chapais, as well as the James Bay area, now fall under the province's red zone restrictions.
Bars and restaurants are closed in those regions starting Monday, and other measures will come into effect on Wednesday.
Public health authorities in Saguenay had to transfer a COVID-19 patient to a Quebec City intensive care unit over the weekend.
The region logged a new daily record for infections Thursday and while public health authorities said the situation is under control and may even be starting to improve, hospital beds are quickly filling up in Chicoutimi, the region's main COVID-19 intake centre, and running near capacity for intensive care.
Top COVID-19 stories today
- AstraZeneca says late-stage trials of its COVID-19 vaccine were 'highly effective' in preventing disease.
- Quebecers can have some holiday cheer if they quarantine before and after Christmas.
- Public health officials are dealing with a major COVID-19 outbreak at a Quebec City convent.
- Quebec opens the door to gatherings of up to 250 people in red zones.
- Most Canadians could be vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of next year.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea).
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.