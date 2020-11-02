COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Monday

Quebec reported 965 new cases of COVID-19 and 26 more deaths on Sunday, six of which were in the past 24 hours. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 106,981 c onfirmed cases and 6,272 people have died.

There are 496 people in hospital (a decrease of seven), including 84 in intensive care (an increase of two). Here's a guide to the numbers.

Having trouble keeping track of what's now closed? Consult our list.

CBC Montreal is collecting stories from Quebecers who have recovered from COVID-19. If you would like to share your experience, please get in touch.

Starting today, the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean and Chaudière-Appalaches regions have been moved into high alert, qualifying as "red zones" with the public health restrictions that come with the category.

Most restrictions came into effect at midnight. Restrictions concerning schools and sports will come into effect on Wednesday.

Of the 19 health regions in Quebec, 12 are now red zones.

Top COVID-19 stories today