COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Monday
COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Monday

Starting today, the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean and Chaudière-Appalaches regions have been moved into high alert. Of the 19 health regions in Quebec, 12 are now red zones.

Quebec reported 965 new cases of COVID-19 and 26 more deaths on Sunday

People in masks stroll through a hallway in Montreal.
  • Quebec reported 965 new cases of COVID-19 and 26 more deaths on Sunday, six of which were in the past 24 hours. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 106,981 confirmed cases and 6,272 people have died. 
  • There are 496 people in hospital (a decrease of seven), including 84 in intensive care (an increase of two).  Here's a guide to the numbers.
  • Having trouble keeping track of what's now closed? Consult our list.
  • CBC Montreal is collecting stories from Quebecers who have recovered from COVID-19. If you would like to share your experience, please get in touch.

Starting today, the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean and Chaudière-Appalaches regions have been moved into high alert, qualifying as "red zones" with the public health restrictions that come with the category.

Most restrictions came into effect at midnight. Restrictions concerning schools and sports will come into effect on Wednesday.

Of the 19 health regions in Quebec, 12 are now red zones.

Top COVID-19 stories today

What are the symptoms of COVID-19? 

  • Fever. 
  • New or worsening cough. 
  • Difficulty breathing. 
  • Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
  • Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea).  

If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic. 

Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19: 

  • Wash your hands frequently.
  • Avoid touching your face.
  • Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
  • Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible. 
  • Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.

You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here

 

 

