COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Monday
Starting today, the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean and Chaudière-Appalaches regions have been moved into high alert. Of the 19 health regions in Quebec, 12 are now red zones.
Quebec reported 965 new cases of COVID-19 and 26 more deaths on Sunday
- Quebec reported 965 new cases of COVID-19 and 26 more deaths on Sunday, six of which were in the past 24 hours. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 106,981 confirmed cases and 6,272 people have died.
- There are 496 people in hospital (a decrease of seven), including 84 in intensive care (an increase of two). Here's a guide to the numbers.
- Having trouble keeping track of what's now closed? Consult our list.
- CBC Montreal is collecting stories from Quebecers who have recovered from COVID-19. If you would like to share your experience, please get in touch.
Starting today, the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean and Chaudière-Appalaches regions have been moved into high alert, qualifying as "red zones" with the public health restrictions that come with the category.
Most restrictions came into effect at midnight. Restrictions concerning schools and sports will come into effect on Wednesday.
Of the 19 health regions in Quebec, 12 are now red zones.
Top COVID-19 stories today
- The pandemic has forced many Quebecers into difficult choices, including a teacher who was forced to take an unpaid year off to care for her immunocompromised child.
- What to do when the office is closed? Play more golf. But busy fairways haven't resulted in big profits.
- The province's public health director says COVID-19 vaccinations in Quebec could begin in early 2021.
- Worrying about her students and her son can take a toll, but this teacher tries to keep it all together.
- Here's how the Abitibi-Témiscamingue region has largely dodged the second COVID-19 wave.
- Here's what Quebec teachers are doing to get the most out of their stressed and anxious students.
- How rapid tests work and why timing is critical.
- Hundreds of Quebec teachers say they're exhausted and struggling to follow public health guidelines.
- Quebec doctors treating COVID-19 have new techniques and treatments but there is still some unknown.
- This is what you can and can't do while living in a red zone.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea).
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.