COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Monday
Quebec's health minister is heading to hard-hit Saguenay region
- Quebec reported 1,397 new cases of COVID-19 and nine more deaths on Sunday. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 114,820 confirmed cases and 6,440 people have died.
- There are 527 people in hospital (an increase of four), including 77 in intensive care (a decrease of one). Here's a guide to the numbers.
Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé is travelling to the province's Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region on Monday after there was a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases recorded there over the weekend.
The region, located roughly 200 kilometres north of Quebec City, remained largely unaffected during the first wave, but there were 155 new cases reported there on Saturday.
"The situation is very worrying in certain regions, mainly in Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean and Lanaudière," Dubé said on Twitter over the weekend.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea).
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
