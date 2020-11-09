COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Monday

Quebec reported 1,397 new cases of COVID-19 and nine more deaths on Sunday. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 114,820 confirmed cases and 6,440 people have died.

There are 527 people in hospital (an increase of four), including 77 in intensive care (a decrease of one). Here's a guide to the numbers.

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé is travelling to the province's Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region on Monday after there was a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases recorded there over the weekend.

The region, located roughly 200 kilometres north of Quebec City, remained largely unaffected during the first wave, but there were 155 new cases reported there on Saturday.

"The situation is very worrying in certain regions, mainly in Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean and Lanaudière," Dubé said on Twitter over the weekend.

