COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know this weekend

Quebec reported 1,133 new cases of COVID-19 and 25 more deaths on Friday, five of which were in the past 24 hours. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 112,189 confirmed cases and 6,403 people have died.

There are 539 people in hospital (an increase of one), including 77 in intensive care (a decrease of five). Here's a guide to the numbers.

Quebec's COVID-19 restrictions have been in place for eight months, and Premier François Legault wants you to know he understands how hard it's been. And he wants to thank everyone for "from the bottom of my heart for your efforts and your solidarity."

"We have regained a certain measure of control over the pandemic. That's not nothing as winter approaches," Legault said in an open letter published Saturday morning.

In the missive, he strikes a hopeful tone, urges Quebecers to stay the course and looks forward a few weeks: "I want us to celebrate Christmas in Quebec."

At the same time, he cautioned that "it won't be a big Christmas with the whole family, but if grand-parents could see their grandchildren at last, that for me would be a great victory."

Adding that "I can't wait to see all of you freed of this burden," Legault said vaccines are on the way.

"And if you feel tired or discouraged at times, think of the children. Stay hopeful, because we know that after the winter, beautiful days will follow ... you and I know that despite the hardship, life goes on. We watch the children laugh and we know that life is stronger than everything," he wrote.

