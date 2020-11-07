COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know this weekend
'Life is stronger than everything,' Premier François Legault says in an open letter
- Quebec reported 1,133 new cases of COVID-19 and 25 more deaths on Friday, five of which were in the past 24 hours. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 112,189 confirmed cases and 6,403 people have died.
- There are 539 people in hospital (an increase of one), including 77 in intensive care (a decrease of five). Here's a guide to the numbers.
Quebec's COVID-19 restrictions have been in place for eight months, and Premier François Legault wants you to know he understands how hard it's been. And he wants to thank everyone for "from the bottom of my heart for your efforts and your solidarity."
"We have regained a certain measure of control over the pandemic. That's not nothing as winter approaches," Legault said in an open letter published Saturday morning.
In the missive, he strikes a hopeful tone, urges Quebecers to stay the course and looks forward a few weeks: "I want us to celebrate Christmas in Quebec."
At the same time, he cautioned that "it won't be a big Christmas with the whole family, but if grand-parents could see their grandchildren at last, that for me would be a great victory."
Adding that "I can't wait to see all of you freed of this burden," Legault said vaccines are on the way.
"And if you feel tired or discouraged at times, think of the children. Stay hopeful, because we know that after the winter, beautiful days will follow ... you and I know that despite the hardship, life goes on. We watch the children laugh and we know that life is stronger than everything," he wrote.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea).
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
