COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Friday

Quebec reported 1,365 new cases of COVID-19 and 42 more deaths on Thursday. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 119,894 confirmed cases and 6,557 people have died.

There are 583 people in hospital (an increase of 10), including 86 in intensive care (an increase of two).

Premier François Legault said shutting down schools remains a last resort, but given a recent spike in outbreaks among students and staff, he acknowledged he may not have a choice.

On Thursday, the premier said he is considering extending the holiday break in an effort to get the spread of COVID-19 under control, as 1,174 classes are closed due to positive cases, and 324 of those were in the last two days.

"We'll continue to have discussions and try to warn parents as early as possible if that's the decision we end up making," said Legault.

According to the premier, the province's public health officials do not believe ventilation problems in schools are behind the recent surge in cases.

