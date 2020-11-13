COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Friday
More than 1,100 classes in Quebec are closed due to positive cases
- Quebec reported 1,365 new cases of COVID-19 and 42 more deaths on Thursday. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 119,894 confirmed cases and 6,557 people have died.
- There are 583 people in hospital (an increase of 10), including 86 in intensive care (an increase of two).
- Having trouble keeping track of what's now closed? Consult our list.
- CBC Montreal is collecting stories from Quebecers who have recovered from COVID-19. If you would like to share your experience, please get in touch.
Premier François Legault said shutting down schools remains a last resort, but given a recent spike in outbreaks among students and staff, he acknowledged he may not have a choice.
On Thursday, the premier said he is considering extending the holiday break in an effort to get the spread of COVID-19 under control, as 1,174 classes are closed due to positive cases, and 324 of those were in the last two days.
"We'll continue to have discussions and try to warn parents as early as possible if that's the decision we end up making," said Legault.
According to the premier, the province's public health officials do not believe ventilation problems in schools are behind the recent surge in cases.
Top COVID-19 stories today
- Quebec reveals its $1.5 billion plan to kickstart an economy struggling under COVID-19 restrictions.
- As winter approaches, Quebec has yet to produce plan for ventilation in classrooms.
- Spread of COVID-19 on the rise in 3 Montreal neighbourhoods, public health says.
- The death toll has again begun to rise, with more than 700 deaths since school began in late August.
- What happens when COVID-19 crashes a birthday party? We examine an outbreak in Laval and what we can learn from it.
- Concerned about possible COVID-19 outbreaks, CBSA is freeing most migrants from detention centres
- This is how some businesses and schools are dealing with airborne COVID-19 and preparing for a winter indoors.
- The CBC's business unit asks how long can interest rates stay low once a vaccine arrives?
- Here's everything you need to know about getting the flu shot this year.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea).
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
