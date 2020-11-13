Skip to Main Content
COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Friday
Montreal

COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Friday

Quebec's premier François Legault says extending the winter break for students and teachers may be needed to curb the spread of COVID-19, even though he maintains it is a last resort.

More than 1,100 classes in Quebec are closed due to positive cases

The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Quebec is surging even with much of the province dealing with red-zone restrictions. (Ivanoh Demers/Radio-Canada)
  • Quebec reported 1,365 new cases of COVID-19 and 42 more deaths on Thursday. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 119,894 confirmed cases and 6,557 people have died. 
  • There are 583 people in hospital (an increase of 10), including 86 in intensive care (an increase of two). 
Premier François Legault said shutting down schools remains a last resort, but given a recent spike in outbreaks among students and staff, he acknowledged he may not have a choice.

On Thursday, the premier said he is considering extending the holiday break in an effort to get the spread of COVID-19 under control, as 1,174 classes are closed due to positive cases, and 324 of those were in the last two days.

"We'll continue to have discussions and try to warn parents as early as possible if that's the decision we end up making," said Legault.

According to the premier, the province's public health officials do not believe ventilation problems in schools are behind the recent surge in cases.  

Top COVID-19 stories today

What are the symptoms of COVID-19? 

  • Fever. 
  • New or worsening cough. 
  • Difficulty breathing. 
  • Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
  • Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea).  

If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic. 

Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19: 

  • Wash your hands frequently.
  • Avoid touching your face.
  • Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
  • Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible. 
  • Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.

You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here

 

