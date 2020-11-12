COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Thursday
Montreal public health noticing spike in cases in three neighbourhoods, can't explain why
- Quebec reported 1,378 new cases of COVID-19 and 22 more deaths on Wednesday. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 118,529 confirmed cases and 6,515 people have died.
- There are 573 people in hospital (an increase of 39), including 84 in intensive care (an increase of two).
After weeks of appearing to have hit a plateau due to red-zone restrictions, the daily COVID-19 case count in Quebec has increased, with the province registering more than 1,100 cases every day for the past week, including 1,378 on Wednesday.
In the Montreal region, public health officials are trying to understand where the sudden increase in positivity rates in several boroughs is coming from.
In Lasalle, Lachine and Rivières-des-Prairies, Montreal public health has asked community organizations to work with the local health authorities to do outreach and make sure people there get screened.
Quebec Premier François Legault will provide a COVID-19 update this afternoon at 1 p.m. You can watch it here.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea).
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
