COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Thursday

Quebec reported 1,378 new cases of COVID-19 and 22 more deaths on Wednesday. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 118,529 confirmed cases and 6,515 people have died.

There are 573 people in hospital (an increase of 39), including 84 in intensive care (an increase of two).

After weeks of appearing to have hit a plateau due to red-zone restrictions, the daily COVID-19 case count in Quebec has increased, with the province registering more than 1,100 cases every day for the past week, including 1,378 on Wednesday.

In the Montreal region, public health officials are trying to understand where the sudden increase in positivity rates in several boroughs is coming from.

In Lasalle, Lachine and Rivières-des-Prairies, Montreal public health has asked community organizations to work with the local health authorities to do outreach and make sure people there get screened.

