Skip to Main Content
COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Thursday
Montreal·The Latest

COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Thursday

The province's daily total of COVID-19 cases is on the rise again, with Quebec registering more than 1,100 cases each day for the past week. The premier will speak later today.

Montreal public health noticing spike in cases in three neighbourhoods, can't explain why

CBC News ·
The province has failed to register less than 1,100 cases each day for the past week. (Ivanoh Demers/Radio-Canada)
  • Quebec reported 1,378 new cases of COVID-19 and 22 more deaths on Wednesday. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 118,529 confirmed cases and 6,515 people have died. 
  • There are 573 people in hospital (an increase of 39), including 84 in intensive care (an increase of two). 
  • Having trouble keeping track of what's now closed? Consult our list.
  • CBC Montreal is collecting stories from Quebecers who have recovered from COVID-19. If you would like to share your experience, please get in touch.

After weeks of appearing to have hit a plateau due to red-zone restrictions, the daily COVID-19 case count in Quebec has increased, with the province registering more than 1,100 cases every day for the past week, including 1,378 on Wednesday.

In the Montreal region, public health officials are trying to understand where the sudden increase in positivity rates in several boroughs is coming from.

In Lasalle, Lachine and Rivières-des-Prairies, Montreal public health has asked community organizations to work with the local health authorities to do outreach and make sure people there get screened.

Quebec Premier François Legault will provide a COVID-19 update this afternoon at 1 p.m. You can watch it here.

What you can and can't do at Quebec's highest alert level

1 month ago
4:01
Most Quebecers are now living inside a red zone. But just what does that mean? 4:01

Top COVID-19 stories today

What are the symptoms of COVID-19? 

  • Fever. 
  • New or worsening cough. 
  • Difficulty breathing. 
  • Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
  • Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea).  

If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic. 

Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19: 

  • Wash your hands frequently.
  • Avoid touching your face.
  • Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
  • Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible. 
  • Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.

You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here

 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

now