COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Wednesday
Montreal·The Latest

COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Wednesday

The province has failed to record fewer than 1,100 new cases over the last six days. As a result, red-zone restrictions in the province will remain in place for at least two more weeks.

Keeping restrictions in place increases possibility for holiday gatherings, the premier said

Quebec's premier has ruled out lifting red-zone restrictions earlier than Nov.23. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press)
  • Quebec reported 1,162 new cases of COVID-19 and 38 more deaths on Tuesday. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 117,151 confirmed cases and 6,493 people have died. 
  • There are 534 people in hospital (a decrease of six), including 82 in intensive care (an increase of six). 
If Quebecers want to have any chance of gathering with loved ones during the holidays, red zone restrictions will need to remain in place for two more weeks, said the province's premier.

François Legault ruled out the possibility of lifting the restrictions during Tuesday's press conference, saying it would be ill-advised considering the recent spike in cases. 

For weeks, the government had said red-zone restrictions had helped stabilize the number of daily COVID-19 cases. 

In the last six days, however, the province has failed to register fewer than 1,100 cases — setting a new single-day mark last weekend with 1,397 new infections.

Legault said Tuesday the spread of the virus is particularly concerning in certain regions: Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean, Lanaudière, Mauricie-Centre-du-Québec and the Gaspésie.

What are the symptoms of COVID-19? 

  • Fever. 
  • New or worsening cough. 
  • Difficulty breathing. 
  • Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
  • Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea).  

If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic. 

Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19: 

  • Wash your hands frequently.
  • Avoid touching your face.
  • Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
  • Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible. 
  • Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.

You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here

 

