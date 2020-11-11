COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Wednesday

Quebec reported 1,162 new cases of COVID-19 and 38 more deaths on Tuesday. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 117,151 confirmed cases and 6,493 people have died.

There are 534 people in hospital (a decrease of six), including 82 in intensive care (an increase of six).

If Quebecers want to have any chance of gathering with loved ones during the holidays, red zone restrictions will need to remain in place for two more weeks, said the province's premier.

François Legault ruled out the possibility of lifting the restrictions during Tuesday's press conference, saying it would be ill-advised considering the recent spike in cases.

For weeks, the government had said red-zone restrictions had helped stabilize the number of daily COVID-19 cases.

In the last six days, however, the province has failed to register fewer than 1,100 cases — setting a new single-day mark last weekend with 1,397 new infections.

Legault said Tuesday the spread of the virus is particularly concerning in certain regions: Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean, Lanaudière, Mauricie-Centre-du-Québec and the Gaspésie.

